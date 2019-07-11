Cameron Boyce’s Father Shares Final Photo of Son Before Death

Fans were stunned this past weekend when they learned of the tragic passing of Cameron Boyce, the young actor known for his many popular roles on Disney Channel programs like Descendants and Jessie, as well as his role in Adam Sandler’s Grown Ups movies. As many people have responded with an outpouring of support for his family, the actor’s father Victor Boyce has broken his silence with a post on Instagram.

Victor posted a touching tribute to his son while thanking the many people who have responded with condolences. His post also includes one of the last photos taken of Cameron, as his father states it was just hours before his death.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The family issued a statement via spokesperson earlier today who confirmed Cameron’s death was due to a seizure, explaining that the actor was Epileptic.

“Cameron’s tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was Epilepsy. We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family, and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral–which in and of itself, is agonizing,” the statement said.

Jessie co-stars Debby Ryan and Peyton List paid tribute to Cameron, with the latter writing a touching post that she made public on social media.

“Cameron… the boy whose contagious laugh I can still hear. The boy who left everyone feeling hopeful and full of love,” List, who played Boyce’s character’s older sister on Jessie. “He was younger than me but taught me how to spread love and kindness more than anyone that has ever been in my life. He lifted everyone around him and inspired/pushed me to be a better person than I ever would have been without his guidance, patience, and love.”

Boyce was 20 years old when he passed away. He will appear in the upcoming Disney Channel movie Descendants 3, airing on August 2nd.