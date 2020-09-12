Candyman Director Comments on Film's Delay

✖

On Friday, Universal Pictures announced that it would delay its reboot of the Candyman horror franchise from director Nia DaCosta from its planned October release date into 2021. The move comes as theaters are struggling to remain open amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, DaCosta took to Twitter to share her thoughts on that decision. "We made CANDYMAN to be seen in theaters," DaCosta writes. "Not just for the spectacle but because the film is about community and stories--how they shape each other, how they shape us. It's about the collective experience of trauma and joy, suffering and triumph, and the stories we tell around it.

"We wanted the horror and humanity of CANDYMAN to be experienced in a collective, a community, so we're pushing Candyman to next year, to ensure that everyone can see the film, in theaters, and share in that experience."

Candyman already suffered one delay. Initially scheduled for release in June, Universal pushed it into October earlier in the pandemic. This new delay follows Warner Bros. delaying Wonder Woman 1984 again after seeing moderate returns on Tenet's theatrical release.

DaCosta directs the new Candyman film from a screenplay she co-wrote with Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld. It is a direct sequel to the original Candyman movie from 1992. Tony Todd reprises his role as the title character. The film's cast also includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Colman Domingo. Principal photography on the new Candyman began in August 2019 in the Chicago area. Filming wrapped in September 2019.

"The original was a landmark film for black representation in the horror genre. Alongside Night of the Living Dead, Candyman was a major inspiration for me as a filmmaker — and to have a bold new talent like Nia at the helm of this project is truly exciting," Peele said in a statement announcing the movie. "We are honored to bring the next chapter in the Candyman canon to life and eager to provide new audiences with an entry point to Clive Barker's legend."

The original Candyman movie was an adaptation of a Clive Barker story. It starred Tony Todd as the titular villain and spawned two sequels. In August, Todd stated that the new film would make fans of the original trilogy proud.

"They're finishing up touches, and I'm probably going to get a copy in a timely fashion. I'm fully aboard the team," Todd told MovieWeb. "It's a great team. Nia DaCosta ... not only a female director but an African American director. You have Jordan Peele, who is arguably one of the hottest producers around right now. I think people are gonna be proud to see the character and the story continue. The entire film is shot in Chicago. That new look Chicago."

Candyman will debut in 2021.