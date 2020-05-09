Josh Trank Reveals Fantastic Four Paranoia Helped Him Make Capone

Josh Trank revealed that his paranoia stemming from Fantastic Four helped him make Capone. The filmmaker sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about how the superhero film changed the trajectory of his career and how he’s moving forward. All that negative media attention would have anyone feeling self-conscious, but things are kicked up to a different level when you’re dealing with fandoms. Fantastic Four brought a bunch of questions and assumptions onto a young director who may not have been ready for that extended spotlight. The good news is that all of that pressure ended up going right into Capone.

“What I had just experienced after Fantastic Four came out and in the five months leading up to Fantastic Four being released, I was at home reading articles about myself, and to me, it felt like it was this mythological version of this out-of-control person that has the same name as me and who I didn't quite relate to,” Trank explained. “I understood this character, Josh Trank, that was being portrayed on Film Twitter, blogs, and other outlets, but the fact that he had the same name as me and had apparently been to the same places as me was just weird and surreal. I had some filmmaker friends that I talked to about these things, but I didn't really know anybody who'd been quite on the receiving end of that kind of an experience like me.”

“It made me think about these extremely famous, iconic human beings and what it would have been like to sit there in the comfort of your own home and to turn on the TV or radio and watch somebody portraying you in a way that is somewhat familiar but also completely exaggerated and dramatized for everybody else's consumption,” he continued. “It all came directly out of my own experiences, and writing Capone was a way for me to synthesize the confusion that I had inside about what had just happened and to project that onto somebody who I don't think we've ever really seen that experience portrayed before.”

Capone also stars Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan, Jack Lowden, Noel Fisher, and Kathrine Marducci. See below for the official release plan (via Vertical Entertainment):

With theatres closed, Vertical Entertainment and Redbox Entertainment have teamed up to release CAPONE as a home premiere VOD release on May 12th with an on-demand 48-hour rental. The distributor is still hoping for a theatrical release later in the summer as things return to normal.

