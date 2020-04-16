Capone Trailer: Tom Hardy Stars In Josh Trank’s Mobster Biopic

A lot of fans expect to see Tom Hardy in big blockbuster films like Venom these days, but the talented actor is going to be bringing one of the most infamous gangsters to life onscreen, in a film by the director of the Fantastic Four reboot, no less. Check out the trailer for Capone above! Obviously, the movie is a biopic about notorious gangster Al Capone, while looking at a somewhat unexplored (or “untold” as the trailer dramatically puts it) period in his life. It oddly looks to be a mix of classic mobster movie drama and violence, with a somewhat surrealist bend, as Capone deals with an illness that could be eating away at his mental state.

As the synopsis for the Capone movie (2020) so eloquently puts it: “The film centers on Al Capone after his 11-year sentence at the United States Penitentiary, Atlanta, as he suffers from syphilis.”

If you aren’t a history buff: Al Capone was famously brought down as Chicago’s head crime boss through the crime of tax evasion on his his ill-gotten funds. Capone was sentenced to 11 years in prison in late 1931, and remained inside until 1939, when he was released to Johns Hopkisn Hospital in Baltimore, due to syphillis-related dementia. Capone would remain in treatment in Baltimore or his mansion in Palm Island, Florida, until he died from stroke-related complications in 1947.

As you can see from the trailer, Capone (2020) will be delving into the question (conspiracy theory?) that Al Capone’s mental erosion was somehow an over-exaggerated or elaborate hoax, to keep the crime boss out of a jail cell. That opens the door for Trank to play with the boundaries of reality, and the creativity of the visuals, in a way that few biopics can. More importantly, it allows Tom Hardy to cut loose in a way that only the actor can, with his mix of over-the-top intensity and mumble core delivery, which has made his characters in everything from The Dark Knight Rises, to Mad Max: Fury Road into icons. It’s also a nice reminder of just how captivating of a performer Tom Hardy is, before the actor goes back to earning big box office bank for talking to himself onscreen in Venom 2.

Capone also stars Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan, Jack Lowden, Noel Fisher, and Kathrine Marducci. See below for the official release plan (via Vertical Entertainment):

With theatres closed, Vertical Entertainment and Redbox Entertainment have teamed up to release CAPONE as a home premiere VOD release on May 12thwith an on-demand 48-hour rental. The distributor is still hoping for a theatrical release later in the summer as things return to normal.