Captain America 4: Harrison Ford Excited About Marvel

Harrison Ford is really excited about joining the Marvel universe in Captain America: Brave New World. In a new interview from before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Anthony Mackie told The Wrap about working with the legend on-set. The Marvel star says he feels really lucky to be in this position at all. It's been a wild couple of years for Mackie as he adjusts to the new Captain America role for Sam Wilson. And heading into Captain America 4, he's paired up with Harrison Ford and that's a lot to process for everyone on-set. Luckily, they're getting used to doing their jobs in the presence of greatness.

"Harrison was the f–ing man, dude. It's funny, he shows up and everybody is kind of, you know, you don't know what to do with Harrison Ford. Like, 'Somebody get Harrison water,' but he wasn't that at all," Mackie revealed.

"I was surprised how light-hearted and easy he was, how excited he was to be a part of it," the star continued. "For him to be in this profession for so many years and to see him at 80 excited to be a part of this universe was really dope and it put things in perspective how lucky we are, how lucky I am to be a part of it and bring these characters to life. So we had a good time."

Mackie Thinks Captain America 4 Is A "Full Circle Moment"

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Mackie says the entire Captain America: Brave New World filming made him nostalgic. A lot of sites saw that the Marvel Studios movie was filming outside, and that means people knew they were shooting in Washington, DC. But, it also means that it's a bit of a full-circle moment for the Captain America actor. Mackie began this journey all the way back in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. He told The Wrap that there was one special location that they revisited making this movie.

"It kind of brought my Marvel experience full circle because we shot in D.C. at the same hotel that we shot 'Winter Soldier' at," Mackie said in the same conversation before the WGA strike. "One of my first Marvel scenes was me sitting at a table talking to the senator and me and Chris [Evans] and Scarlett [ Johansson] kidnapping him and we go back and we stay at the same hotel and we shot at that same area. So in that regard, it was really emotional to think how far my character has come and where he is now after the 10 years that I've been in the MCU."

Harrison Ford Raised Some Eyebrows With Those Ripped Pants

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

One of the biggest moments surrounding Captain America: Brave New World has been speculation that Harrison Ford's Thunderbolt Ross will become the Red Hulk in the movie. Those questions only intensified after a set photo was posted by Marvel where the actor's pants were mysteriously ripped. ComicBook.com's Chris Killian spoke to Anthony Mackie during an exclusive interview for Twisted Metal. When we brought up the photo, Mackie joked that there was some other explanation.

"See, Harrison [Ford] and I go way back. A lot of people don't know this," Mackie smiled. "This is our second time working together. He came down to Atlanta, they lost his luggage, so I gave him a pair of pants, but those are my work pants from working in the yard. Harrison, he's a curmudgeon, so he goes, 'Anthony, just give me the damned pants.' And I was like, 'Alright.' So that's all that was. He just needed some pants."

Are you excited to see Harrison Ford in Captain America 4? Let us know In the comments down below!