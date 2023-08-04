ComicBook Nation: Loki Season 2 Trailer & Barbie Spoilers Discussion

Loki Season 2's Trailer, Marvel's Fantastic Four casting, the new TMNT movie, and Barbie spoilers are the focuses of this week's podcast.

The ComicBook Nation Crew breaks down the Loki Season 2 trailer, talks about that Fantastic Four casting rumor and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 3 announcement, then we look at Sony's Spider-Man Universe release date changes, review the new TMNT movie, and discuss the Barbie Movie in full spoilers! PLUS: Futurama is BACK, and we talk new TV shows worth watching, including Special Ops: Lioness, and Harley Quinn Season 4!

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

