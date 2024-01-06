Disney+ Just Added One of the Best Marvel Movies Ever

Disney+ has been home to all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe projects for a while now, but it also has some exciting Marvel content outside of the MCU. Marvel's Netflix shows were added in 2022, and various X-Men films have been available to stream on and off. Now, you can finally stream one of the Fox Universe's best movies on DInsey+: the original X-Men from 2000.

"Get ready for Marvel Studios' #Echo, more #PercyJackson and the Olympians, #ARealBugsLife, and so much more! How are you kicking off your January?" Disney+ shared on Instagram. Their post shows X-Men dropping today, January 5th, and it includes a photo of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. You can check it out below:

Hugh Jackman Returns To Marvel:

Deadpool 3 is heading to theaters this year, and it's set to feature the long-awaited return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Deadpool 3 will be helmed by Shawn Levy from a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Not much is known about the script, but there has been a lot of speculation and exciting teases.

In addition to Ryan Reynolds in the titular role and Jackman as Wolverine, Deadpool 3 will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles.

Will More X-Men Stars Appear in Deadpool 3?

Currently, there's no confirmation that other stars from the X-Men franchise will appear in Deadpool 3, but considering Kesley Grammer's recent cameo as Beast in The Marvels, it's likely we'll be seeing more stars from the Fox Universe. One person fans are hoping to see in Deadpool 3 is Patrick Stewart as Professor X, the role he first played in X-Men (2000) and continued to play for many years up until his appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Recently, Stewart appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and teased a potential appearance in Deadpool 3.

"I have every confidence he's still around," Stewart said when Professor X's multiple film deaths came up in the interview. "It has come up, there's been a process," Stewart admitted when asked about appearing in Deadpool 3. "But the last two-three years have been so difficult with the labor problems and the health problems, COVID, you know..."

"I can't say about what Charles' future might possibly hold," Stewart told Entertainment Tonight last year. The actor also revealed Ian McKellen's (Magento) reaction to Xavier's return in Doctor Strange 2. "Actually, it went very well. He did say something like ['Hey, I would've done this!'], yes, that's true," Stewart said. "But we're not done, Sir Ian and myself. We're... we got plans."

"I've been told to stand by. I know nothing more than that, honest," Stewart told ComicBook.com earlier last year when asked about a Deadpool 3 appearance. You can watch that interview at the top of the page.

X-Men is now streaming on Disney+. Stay tuned for more updates about Deadpool 3.