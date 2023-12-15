Dermot Mulroney Doesn't Feel His Marvel Story Is Over, Wants to Challenge Harrison Ford's Presidency in Captain America 4 (Exclusive)

Secret Invasion star Dermot Mulroney doesn't feel that his Marvel story is over. The President Ritson actor told ComicBook.com that he wants to challenge Harrison Ford's Thaddeus Ross for the presidency in Captain America: Brave New World. While talking about Breakwater, Mulroney was asked about the chances of another turn in the MCU. He's very open to it. But, he alleges that Kevin Feige hasn't talked to him about coming back for Captain America 4. It makes a lot of sense for his character Ritson to be sitting across the debate stage from Thunderbolt Ross. But, there's no telling how Marvel will dal with Ritson after that massive foreign policy declaration at the end of Secret Invasion. Here's what he had to say.

"Now, we're talking, that's the kind of spin-off thinking. Yes, the answer is a hard yes," Mulroney smirked. "Call Kevin Feige right now. You have his number right? Because, I don't and let him know that I'll be running against Thaddeus. What's his freaking name? I don't know. Now, you think they tell me anything? They don't!

"I was thrilled to be included in that. They caught me in scenes with Samuel L. Jackson. Like a dream, a lifetime dream," the star continued. "And, reunited with Don Cheadle! Incredible to be there. I hope they bring President Ritson back. My feeling is this, that his story isn't over because he kind of said, 'Hey, we're gonna seek you out and destroy you.' So, I'd love to see that."

Harrison Ford Primed To Take The Presidency

(Photo: Stuart C. Wilson / Stringer, MARVEL)

This isn't the first time the idea of Ford's character replacing Mulroney as the president has come up. In fact, ComicBookMovie sat down with the actor to discuss the incoming MCU election cycle and break the bad news to the President Ritson actor. If he really didn't know, it would have been a wild moment to learn such crucial information about your own character. Still, if there's going to be a battle for the Oval Office, then there's no one Mulroney would rather lose his seat to.

"That's bad news. That's bad news." Mulroney said when he heard the bad news. "Yeah, no, I knew about this. I don't know what anybody's intent is. I couldn't ask for more. I am so fulfilled and thrilled to have been in Secret Invasion, but I have no concept of whether Ritson survives, lives on, or continues in the storyline. It'd be a thrill, of course."

"But if I have to lose the next election to one American and it happens to be Harrison Ford, I guess that's fair enough," the actor added. "And that's okay. Maybe I can run– There's nothing about two terms. I could be his vice president, right? I could do two terms as president and then two terms as vice president under President Harrison Ford."

Thunderbolt Ross Ascends In Captain America: Brave New World

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

The Internet shook when Kevin Feige revealed that Harrison Ford would be Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America: Brave New World. Even more interesting was that the president of Marvel Studios would come out and mention that the beloved actor would be president in the MCU so far ahead of the movie's release.

"We start filming relatively soon. I'm sure anyone you've ever talked with about Harrison Ford says this, but it's unbelievable that we get to meet and talk with him and that he's embracing this role," Feige revealed to Entertainment Weekly. "He's tireless with the amount of work that he does. This is certainly a big part for Thaddeus Ross. He's the president of the United States in the film."

"And with Harrison, you think about Air Force One, and you think about some of his confrontations with the president in Clear and Present Danger. There's a dynamic between President Ross and Sam Wilson," he recalled. "They have a history together, but in this film, we'll be seeing the dynamic between Captain America and the president of the United States in a way that is just incredible. This has been a dream for years, ever since Jon Favreau cast Harrison Ford in Cowboys and Aliens. I was always very jealous of that, so to have him finally in the MCU is just incredible. It's like, I can cross that off the wishlist."

Do you think we'll see President Ritson again? Let us know down in the comments!