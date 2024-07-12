Captain America: Brave New World Trailer Teases Marvel’s New Falcon

The first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World introduces fans to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new Falcon. The mantle of Falcon was previously held by Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), but as the ending of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier displayed, Sam Wilson is officially Captain America, replacing the retired Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). Of course, this means the role of Falcon is up for grabs, but though fans may not have realized it at the time, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier already introduced the character who will pick up Sam Wilson’s wings. Now, we get to see the Falcon soar with Captain America in the Brave New World trailer.

In the final moments of the Captain America: Brave New World trailer, Sam Wilson is shown in an aerial battle with some army jets. After he takes one out and passes through a set of clouds, he comes through the clouds next to another hero with matching wings. Though this person’s identity is not revealed, we can assume that it’s Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), who helped Sam out in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. If that isn’t proof enough, Marvel has also officially confirmed Ramirez as Falcon in the Captain America: Brave New World synopsis.

“The trailer also features a few familiar faces: Danny Ramirez returns as former Air Force lieutenant Joaquin Torres, who’s picked up Sam’s old wings and taken on the role of Falcon,” the synopsis reads.

A look at the MCU’s new Falcon in the Captain America: Brave New World trailer

Captain America: Brave New World trailer reveals Red Hulk

First look at Harrison Ford as Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World

After the trailer for Captain America: Brave New World wrapped up, the stinger showed off Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk. All we see is a look at Red Hulk from the ground up, with his upper body and legs exposed through ripped clothing. Red Hulk appears to either swat Captain America’s shield to the ground, or grab it mid-air and sling it to the ground. It’s an impressive display for sure, and teases an inevitable confrontation between Red Hulk and Captain America.

“What is the Red Hulk?” Ford asked ComicBook during a chat in support of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in 2023. After a brief explainer, Ford turned it around on his co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, blaming her for not telling him about the character’s history. When asked if fans can expect to see Red Hulk’s first live-action appearance in Brave New World, Ford added that “it may or it may not” be included.

Who Stars in Captain America: Brave New World?

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson in Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World will also star Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns / The Leader, Harrison Ford as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Shira Haas as Sabra. Xosha Roquemore, Rosa Salazar, and Giancarlo Esposito have been cast in currently-unknown roles, with Esposito recently being added to the film in reshoots. Captain America: Brave New World is directed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox, Luce), with a script from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman, as well as Dalan Musson and Matthew Orton.

“I am so happy to be in the MCU,” Esposito told ComicBook in a recent exclusive interview. “I’m happy that you don’t know what I’m doing there and I’m happy that I probably don’t know what I’m doing there, but I’m happy to be there and you’re going to see it soon.”

Captain America: Brave New World is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on February 14, 2025.