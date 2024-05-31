Captain America: Brave New World Getting Reshoots to Add Giancarlo Esposito as Villain

Captain America: Brave New World has been delayed until 2025, and it was previously announced that the movie would be heading into reshoots. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding the new film, including the possibility of Better Call Saul and The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito joining the project in an unknown role. It was revealed earlier this month that the actor was joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it looks like he will officially be playing a villain in Cap 4. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Esposito is officially joining Captain America: Brave New World.

The reshoots are reportedly expected to last 22 days, and while Esposito's role is not confirmed, THR reports that sources are saying he's playing a "villainous role." They added that there will "be some new action sequences," and Julius Onah is continuing to direct.

"The MCU has knocked on my door and it's a role you won't predict," Esposito claimed during Phoenix Fan Fusion (via Legion of Sand on Twitter.) "It will be teased and there will be a series afterwards."

Captain America: Brave New World's Reshoots Explained:

Captain America: Brave New World wrapped principal photography before the WGA and SAG strikes last year, but the film's post-production was delayed. In December, Matthew Orton (Moon Knight) was hired to work on the new pages. Though reshoots once meant a film was performing poorly in test screenings, Marvel Studios has always scheduled additional photography to clarify questions that come up with test audiences.

"'Reshoots' was a bad word. 'Oh this movie's in reshoots, there must be a problem,'" Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously said of the process.

However, it's not exactly common for a film to add a new villain played by a big actor this late in the process. It seems likely that Esposito is eventually getting his own series, but is being introduced in Cap 4. We can only hope this is a positive for the production.

What Is Captain America: Brave New World About?

Captain America: Brave New World will follow the new adventures of Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie) following the events of The Falcon and Winter Soldier. The film will also star Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Shira Haas as Sabra. Xosha Roquemore, Seth Rollins, and Rosa Salazar have been cast in currently undisclosed roles.

"It kind of brought my Marvel experience full circle because we shot in D.C. at the same hotel that we shot 'Winter Soldier' at," Mackie said of the film in a previous interview with The Wrap. "One of my first Marvel scenes was me sitting at a table talking to the senator and me and Chris [Evans] and Scarlett [ Johansson] kidnapping him and we go back and we stay at the same hotel and we shot at that same area. So, in that regard, it was really emotional to think how far my character has come and where he is now after the 10 years that I've been in the MCU."

Stay tuned for more updates about Captain America: Brave New World, which is currently scheduled to be released on February 14, 2025.