Captain America: Brave New World Trailer Released

Captain America is about to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Thursday, Marvel Studios released the first teaser trailer for Captain America: Brave New World, the next live-action film in Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Brave New World is centered around Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who officially became Captain America at the very end of the first season of the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Now, Brave New World will follow Sam on his first cinematic solo adventure as Captain America, which is sure to travel down some interesting paths.

“It kind of brought my Marvel experience full circle because we shot in D.C. at the same hotel that we shot ‘Winter Soldier’ at,” Mackie said of the film in a previous interview with The Wrap. “One of my first Marvel scenes was me sitting at a table talking to the senator and me and Chris [Evans] and Scarlett [ Johansson] kidnapping him and we go back and we stay at the same hotel and we shot at that same area. So in that regard, it was really emotional to think how far my character has come and where he is now after the 10 years that I’ve been in the MCU.”

Who Stars in Captain America: Brave New World?

Captain America: Brave New World will also star Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns / The Leader, Harrison Ford as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Shira Haas as Sabra. Xosha Roquemore, Rosa Salazar, and Giancarlo Esposito have been cast in currently-unknown roles, with Esposito recently being added to the film in reshoots. Captain America: Brave New World is directed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox, Luce), with a script from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman, as well as Dalan Musson and Matthew Orton.

“I am so happy to be in the MCU,” Esposito told ComicBook in a recent exclusive interview. “I’m happy that you don’t know what I’m doing there and I’m happy that I probably don’t know what I’m doing there, but I’m happy to be there and you’re going to see it soon.”

Captain America: Brave New World is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on February 14, 2025.