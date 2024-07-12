Captain America: Brave New World Trailer Reveals First Official Look at Red Hulk

Red Hulk has officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World. The first Captain America film starring Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson as the Sentinel of Liberty lands in theaters next year, but Marvel Studios is giving fans an early look at the blockbuster movie. Harrison Ford steps into the role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross / Red Hulk, taking over for the late William Hurt. There’s been an expectation that Ford’s Ross would be transformed into Red Hulk in Brave New World, but aside from merchandise and marketing, fans haven’t seen what Red Hulk will look like. Thankfully, the final moments of the trailer gave fans a quick look.

After the trailer for Captain America: Brave New World wrapped up, the stinger showed off Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk. All we see is a look at Red Hulk from the ground up, with his upper body and legs exposed through ripped clothing. Red Hulk appears to either swat Captain America’s shield to the ground, or grab it mid-air and sling it to the ground. It’s an impressive display for sure, and teases an inevitable confrontation between Red Hulk and Captain America.

First look at Harrison Ford as Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World

Who Stars in Captain America: Brave New World?

Captain America: Brave New World will also star Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns / The Leader, Harrison Ford as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Shira Haas as Sabra. Xosha Roquemore, Rosa Salazar, and Giancarlo Esposito have been cast in currently-unknown roles, with Esposito recently being added to the film in reshoots. Captain America: Brave New World is directed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox, Luce), with a script from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman, as well as Dalan Musson and Matthew Orton.

“I am so happy to be in the MCU,” Esposito told ComicBook in a recent exclusive interview. “I’m happy that you don’t know what I’m doing there and I’m happy that I probably don’t know what I’m doing there, but I’m happy to be there and you’re going to see it soon.”

Captain America: Brave New World is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on February 14, 2025.