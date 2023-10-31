The Marvels Reveals Big Captain Marvel Battle in New Clip

The Marvels has a brand new clip of Captain Marvel throwing down with some Kree solider. Marvel Studios posted the fight featuring Brie Larson's Avenger and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel. As the trailers have communicated, something is causing Captain Marvel to switch places with Monica Rambeau and her teenage superman. Now, the hero has to help keep Kamala Khan's family safe as these random warriors are trying to wreck the place. It's undoubtedly fun to see director Nia DaCosta cut loose in these action sequences. The entire Khan household is a battleground as Captain Marvel and the family try to keep the Kree from leveling their house. Check out the new clip for yourself.

Most of the recent marketing for The Marvels has put the spotlight on Carol Danvers' status as an Avenger. However, this new clip shares the spotlight with Kamala Khan and her family. In fact, Ms. Marvel gets teleported up to space with Nick Fury, where there are agents trying to take him out as well. Iman Vellani gets to show off some of her fight choreography as well during these moments. She may not have the expecrience that Captain Marvel does. But, she can handle herself when the need arises. Fury's laughter at the ends is probably echoed by the audience at large when Kamala geeks out over seeing the former SHIELD director.

How Does The Marvels Bring Captain Marvel Back To Earth?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Captain Marvel had a long way to go back to Earth after the events of Avengers: Endgame. She was supposedly off-world in Spider-Man: Far From Home and Secret Invasion. Carol Danvers warps to Jersey City for unknown reasons at the end of Ms. Marvel. So, there are some messes to clean up back on her home planet and with the Kree. The Marvels producer Mary Livanos spoke to Total Film about how Captain Marvel can't run from her past mistakes. This movie is about meeting Ms. Marvel and reuniting with Monica Rambeau, but it's also about moving forward after some tough decisions.

"We all are prone to fall into similar trappings when it comes to hero worship," Livanos explained. "You think that heroes can fix any problem. But in this movie, we actually examine how sometimes decisions you make in an attempt to make things better can sometimes make things worse, and have a cascading effect that spirals out of your control."

"So, while we're seeing Carol Danvers grapple with what has become of her actions, we see that also processed through the eyes of Ms. Marvel," she added. "We actually experience forgiveness through the eyes of another person. That can be freeing for the person who might not be able to forgive themselves."

What Else Happens In The Marvels?

(Photo: Marvel)

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

