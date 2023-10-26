Scarlet Witch's Fate From Doctor Strange 2 Confirmed by New MCU Timeline Book

Marvel Studios confirmed Wanda Maximoff's fate after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It's been a blockbuster few weeks of Marvel books as the company just released Marvel Studios' The Marvel Cinematic Universe – An Official Timeline. In this impressive tome, readers learn that Elizabeth Olsen's character did not survive the destruction of Mount Wundagore. Famously, Scarlet Witch brought the magic temple down on herself after the rampage through the Multiverse that led to the destruction of Earth-838's Illuminati. While there was a red plume of smoke that left some doubt in there, according to Marvel Studios' The Marvel Cinematic Universe – An Official Timeline, Wanda Maximoff of Earth-616 is really gone.

In the official timeline book, Marvel lays it out: "As the kindly 838-Wanda gathers the boys and assures the heartbroken Scarlet Witch they will be loved, the Wanda Maximoff of Universe-616 surrenders: She destroys Wundagore-and collapses it upon herself–ending two great threats to all of the Multiverse."

Marvel Studios Addresses Scarlet Witch's Fate

For a while now, people have wondered what happened to Wanda at the end of Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige fanned the flames last year when he gave an interview with Variety where he teased that there could be more story for Wanda in the MCU. It felt like these comments were proof that she had not perished in that explosion. But, it seems like this wasn't the case at all. However, as Feige argues, with the Multiverse and time travel on the board, anything could happen in the future. In fact, Marvel Studios still has the dangling threads of that 838 universe sitting out there at the moment.

Feige began, "There really is so much more to explore. We still haven't touched on many of her core storylines from the comics." Then the Marvel head man would tease the fans, "I don't know that we saw her under rubble? I saw a tower coming down, and a little red flash. I don't know what that means."

Will We See Wanda Again?

If Marvel is looking for ideas on what to do with Scarlet Witch next, then Elizabeth Olsen has some ideas. ComicBook.com spoke to the Wanda Maximoff actress last year about her future beyond Multiverse of Madness. She explained that the possibilities are endless. But,the one storyline that really sticks out to her is a possible adaptation of James Robinson's "Witches Road" storyline on the big screen.

"I think fans usually have the best ideas and I genuinely don't know where we go from here and what the limitations are of the MCU because I don't follow what their plans are," Olsen told us. "I feel like the fans always know what the plans are, even when they're not announced. And so, I don't. I do have this image…. There are a few images in my head of, I think they're from 'Witches Road,' as she's aging and decaying, while using her power and there's something in that, this older woman, who's aging from her power, that I'm interested in. And I don't really know what that means, but I kind of would love to be old."

