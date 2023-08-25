The Marvels Producer Reveals Surprising Hawkeye Connection

The Marvels has some thematic ties to Hawkeye according to one of the film's producers. Mary Livanos spoke to Total Film as a part of their massive feature on the Marvel movie. Just like Kate Bishop had to reckon with the reality of Clint Barton, Kamala Khan is in for some surprises meeting Carol Danvers. Livanos revealed, "Little Ms. Marvel has this ideal view of Carol Danvers, and to see that stripped back and Ms. Marvel get to know her hero for who she actually is was an interesting deconstruction that really warmed our hearts." With all of the legacy characters popping up in the MCU, they all have to grapple with the people that inspired them to defend the Earth. The Marvels continues a common thread from post-Avengers Endgame stories in that way.

"We all are prone to fall into similar trappings when it comes to hero worship," Livanos said (h/t The Direct.) "You think that heroes can fix any problem. But in this movie, we actually examine how sometimes decisions you make in an attempt to make things better can sometimes make things worse, and have a cascading effect that spirals out of your control."

"So, while we're seeing Carol Danvers grapple with what has become of her actions, we see that also processed through the eyes of Ms. Marvel," She continued. "We actually experience forgiveness through the eyes of another person. That can be freeing for the person who might not be able to forgive themselves."

Kamala Khan Similar To Another Avenger As Well

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Hawkeye might not be the only bit of MCU experience that feels like Ms. Marvel. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige spoke to EW about how the young hero is like Spider-Man. This universe's Peter Parker has a long-documented arc with Tony Stark. He viewed him as a mentor figure. However, there are moments that Tom Holland's Avenger has had to challenge both Iron Man and Doctor Strange when they disagree on a topic. Here's what Feige had to say about that dynamic.

"Kamala Khan, for instance, is a great new character in the pantheon. I'm very proud of the Ms. Marvel show," Feige shared. "I also know — and this is a spoiler — she essentially steals The Marvels, which is coming out [July 28]. It makes me excited that people will, I hope, see that movie and then go back and revisit those shows on Disney+."

"The great thing about Kamala in her show, and now in this movie, is that she's not unlike Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Civil War," he added. "She can't believe she's with these other heroes, and can't believe that she finds herself in these places. And that's fun because we want to be that. I want to be that."

The Marvels Is Still Coming Out This Year

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment/TotalFilm)

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson ) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani ) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris ).

Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury , Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton , Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson . Produced by Marvel Studios , The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Do you think we'll see more of this theme creep up in the MCU? Let us know down in the comments!