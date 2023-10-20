The Marvels Teaser Reveals New Team-Up Footage

A new teaser for The Marvels promises that Carol, Kamala, and Monica are just like us... until they're not.

2023 is winding down, but Marvel fans still have more content to look forward to. In addition to three more episodes of Loki's second season coming to Disney+, The Marvels is heading to theaters in November. Fans have gotten to glimpse some fun trailers and posters, which showcase the film's main heroes: Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). A new teaser for The Marvels shows that the main trio are "just like us ... until they're not."

"It's amazing. I'm so excited that it's announced and I can talk about," Larson previously said of The Marvels. "Nia's amazing and she got the job because she was the best person for the job. That's one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I'm inspired by her! She has confidence, it's a big deal to step into this thing we know as the Marvel Universe. It's this huge thing and to have a leader who's just like, 'Yeah, I'm meant to be here.'"

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.