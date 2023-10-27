Marvel Fans Stunned by Loki Season 2's Surprise Death

Loki fans were really surprised by that shocking death during Season 2 Episode 4. Near the end of the most recent episode, the Kang the Conqueror variant that viewers had grown to know met a grisly end. Victor Timely and the TVA were running out of time with the temporal loom set to overload. Someone would have to step outside and upgrade the loom's output. Well, poor Timely decided to "be brave" and take on the task. Unfortunately for the prospective He Who Remains, the temporal radiation outside the TVA was strong enough to Spaghettify him on contact. With him dead, Loki and the rest of his friends were helpless to stop the ensuing explosion and extinguishing of every remaining timeline.

It's pretty dire stuff for not only Loki, but the entire MCU. Ending on a blank screen with no post-credits scene or music to lighten the mood sent viewers into a frenzy. No one knows where the show will lead Loki next week. There are still some clues from previous trailers, but the general vibe around the fandom is just shock and awe. Jonathan Majors has now played three main variants of Kang the Conqueror and each one has met an unsuspecting end. However, with two episodes left in Loki Season 2, it's a safe bet that we haven't seen the last of Timely or possibly even another Kang variant.

