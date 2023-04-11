The Marvels Trailer Reveals Wild Guardians of the Galaxy Connection

The Marvels trailer is finally here, and it's got some major connections to Guardians of the Galaxy. In the new clip, Marvel fans are reunited with Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan. But, the Kree are back with a vengeance and they've got some familiar weaponry. The Marvels trailer opens with Captain Rambeau investigating a jump point out in space near the S.A.B.E.R. space station. When she goes to touch it, she changes places with Ms. Marvel, who freaks out seeing Nick Fury for the first time in person. So, the popular travel mechanism from the Guardians movies pops up close enough to Earth to cause some concern for the planet.

If that wasn't interesting enough there are some new accusers in the house. Zawe Ashton has reportedly been tabbed as the villain of the movie. She's rocking a staff just like Rowan in both Captain Marvel and Guardians. As a nice bit of icing on the cake, Ashton's baddie has one of the bangles that amplifies Ms. Marvel's powers on as well. So, all of the tendrils of the MCU are touching this one. We've got cosmic angles, Kamala's weird multiverse related powers, and S.W.O.R.D. (or SABER possibly?) ties to Earth stuff. Between Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels, cosmic fans are in for a treat this year.

What Else Is Happening In The Marvels?

Here's how the company describes the big return of Captain Marvel and her allies: "In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as 'The Marvels.'"

"The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, and Park Seo-joon. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells."

