The Marvels Synopsis Teases More of Entangled Mystery

The entanglement of superpowers is the mystery behind the first trailer for The Marvels. The sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel unites Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani under the "Marvel" banner, and teams the trio up as they try to solve the mystery behind their malfunctioning powers. As The Marvels trailer (and the post-credits scene of Ms. Marvel) demonstrated, something is causing our heroes to switch places when they activate their abilities. Thankfully, the synopsis for The Marvels gives some more insight into how Captain Marvel's entanglement brings in her costars Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel.

The official synopsis for The Marvels reads, "In Marvel Studios' The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up to learn to work in concert to save the universe as 'The Marvels.'"

Monica Rambeau Joins a New MCU Organization in The Marvels

While there is definitely a lot to digest in the teaser trailer for The Marvels, the film's synopsis also introduces fans to a new organization called S.A.B.E.R. As viewers of WandaVision know, Monica Rambeau started her career in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a member of S.W.O.R.D. (Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division). S.W.O.R.D. was founded by Monica's mother, Maria Rambeau, but the finale of WandaVision saw Monica take down S.W.O.R.D.'s leader, Director Hayward.

One of WandaVision's post-credits scenes featured Monica Rambeau being recruited by a Skrull to join Nick Fury in space, and The Marvel's trailer shows her performing a spacewalk for S.A.B.E.R., where she is now an astronaut. It's unclear if S.A.B.E.R. has replaced S.W.O.R.D., or if S.A.B.E.R. is the name of Nick Fury's new galactic peacekeeping unit.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani. The movie opens in theaters on November 10th.