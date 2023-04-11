Jeremy Renner Gets Hilarious Message From Marvel Co-Star Paul Rudd After Injury

Now three months after an accident nearly took his life, Jeremy Renner is giving his first round of interviews in extremely good spirits. Monday, the Hawkeye star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to speak with the late-night host about his life post-accident, when one of the actor's closest friends made a surprise Cameo. Halfway through Renner's chat, Kimmel revealed Ant-Man star Paul Rudd had sent in a video, framed as if it was Renner who purchased the video shoutout through the Cameo website.

"Hey Jeremy, I hear you're a little banged up. Got into a fight with a snowblower, apparently? Uh, anyway, I just wanted to send this video. It's really from the heart. And I hope you're feeling better. It sounds like you are. Apparently, you're a pretty tough guy," Rudd said in the hilarious video. "So uh, maybe I'll get to meet you one day? Wouldn't that be something. In the meantime, take care and take it easy for a while and, uh, next time maybe just let the snow melt. Feel better Jerry!"

Paul Rudd sent fellow Avenger and friend @JeremyRenner a get well “Cameo” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/PvoEFU88Ok — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) April 11, 2023

In an interview with Diane Sawyer earlier this month, it was revealed Renner broke countless bones in the accident, which saw him get trapped under a snowplow he was using to help extract a family member's car from a snowbank.

"I just happened to be the dummy standing on the dang track a little bit, seeing if my nephew was there. You shouldn't be outside the vehicle when you're operating it, you know what I mean? It's like driving a car with one foot out of the car. But it is what it was, and it's my mistake and I paid for it," Renner said in the interviewes. "That's when I screamed, by the way, when I went under the thing, 'Not today, motherf---er!' is what I screamed. Sorry for the language."

According to a voiceover by Sawyer, Renner broke most of his ribs, in addition to his legs, ankles, collar bone, and shoulder.

"Eight ribs broken in 14 places. Right knee, right ankle broken, left leg tibia broken, left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken. Face, eye socket, jaw, mandible broken. Lung collapsed. Pierced from the rib bone, your liver – which sounds terrifying," she said.