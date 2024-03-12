Former Captain Marvel Star Reveals the Character They Would Return to MCU to Play

Former Captain Marvel star DeWanda Wise revealed which character would get her to come back to the MCU. The Jurassic World Dominion star told The Movie Dweeb that Storm would be the only thing that could bring her back into the fold. Famously, she was supposed to be Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel. Scheduling conflicts led to her leaving the project and she pressed on. Now, with the live-action mutants on-deck for the MCU in a few years, people are wondering who will play these versions of the popular characters. If Marvel president Kevin Feige is looking for someone to play Storm, he now knows who to call. Check out what she had to say right here.

Wise explained, "[Storm] is the only Marvel character I'm interested in. It's the only Marvel character I've ever been interested in. … I think we're going to single-handedly make that happen, and I thank you for that."

Why Did Wise Leave Captain Marvel

(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The perspective Captain Marvel actress said that it wasn't her decision to step away from the role of Maria Rambau. She talked to Gizmodo, about how that all went down a while ago. Wise shared some details about her process for leaving the role. It turns out that getting sued is just not worth it when it all boils down.

"I did not choose to leave," Wise told the outlet. "Like, I would never make that choice for myself, that sounds ridiculous. You sign a contract for a TV show and it's in first position, and that's just a responsible... you have audience members who are like, 'I would've taken a lawsuit.' Good for you. I don't wanna be sued! Not trying to be sued by Spike Lee and Netflix. So, you know, at the time it was very disappointing, and also difficult in that context."

"Maria was a pilot, and... I don't repeat performances," she continued. "So If I had played in Captain Marvel, if I'd already played a pilot, and then Colin [Trevorrow] called me for this and he's like 'Guess what? She's a pilot,' I would've been like 'I'm so sorry, I don't believe in capitalism. You're gonna have to find someone else.' I just think everything happens in the timing that it's meant to happen, and I'm very thankful to be here now."

Fast & Furious Crossover Comments

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

During the press tour for Jurassic World Dominion, the actress brought up the prospect of a Fast and the Furious crossover. The media quickly ran with the idea and it blew up very fast. When ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with her near Domionion's home release and extended cut, Wise argued that she didn't start that particular fire. Someone prompted her to suggest a crossover in an interview. However, she still stands by the idea if anyone is wondering.

"You know what's really funny about interviews?" Wise said. "Someone will ask you something, and then all that it's taken like what you actually say. I feel like that happened, because someone was like 'Oh, what should we cross over?' And I was like, 'Well it's Universal. So it makes sense that it would be Fast & Furious. It was in response to a question that I was asked. But also, I maintain my answer because they just went to space. Why not? Anything can happen in the Fast universe. Why not dinosaurs?"

Who do you want to see play Storm? Let us know in the comments down below!