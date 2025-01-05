Cars 4 May Finally Happen in 2025

Cars fans have been waiting a long time for Cars 4, and there’s reason to hope the long wait could finally come to an end soon. It’s hard to believe sometimes, but Cars debuted almost 20 years ago. 2006 was specifically 19 calendar years ago. Meanwhile it’s been 14 calendar years since the release of Cars 2 in 2011 and 8 calendar years since the release of Cars 3 in 2017.

After Cars 3, Cars fans haven’t had much. Cars on the Road, an animated series starring Mater and his best friend Lightning McQueen traveling the country, hit Disney+ in 2022. Since then, the series has been quiet other than the occasional rumbling about Cars 4.

One of the more notable rumblings came at the end of 2023, when at the Porsche Rennsport Reunion Event, Jay Ward — a creative director and consultant on the series — teased “some real fun projects” within the Pixar and Disney universe.

“There are more Cars things brewing, I can’t say much more yet,” said Ward to The Late Brake Show. “Cars has got a life that will keep going. I am working on some real fun projects right now that you will see in a couple of years. It takes us a while to make them.”

This was back in December of 2023, but notice the tease of “a couple of years.” As of later this year, a couple of years will have passed, so there’s a chance we may start hearing about these mystery projects.

Is one of them Cars 4? Well, an official D23 Brazil survey from November 2024 did recently mention Cars 4. Of course, this is odd because there has been no word of Cars 4 from Disney or Pixar.

Assuming these projects Ward previously teased are still in the works, then there’s a reasonable chance the wait for Cars 4 could be coming to an end sometime as early as later this year. That said, right now all we have is speculation based on a more than one puzzle piece, but not enough pieces to complete the picture yet.

If Cars 4 does surface this year, it’s unlikely it will be with a release as that would be a quick turnaround. An announcement, teaser, or even a reveal don’t seem too far fetched though considering the information above.