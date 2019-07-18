The Internet Has a Lot of Thoughts About the First Cats Trailer

The first trailer for Universal Pictures’ Cats was released early on Thursday, and it’s safe to say that the Internet hasn’t been the same since.

The film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical has been in the works for quite some time, and boasts a star-studded cast including Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, and Judi Dench. As was revealed in a behind-the-scenes video earlier this week, the film will be harnessing a new kind of “digital fur technology”, in order to properly turn the actors into their feline counterparts.

Considering the long-running impact that Cats has had on our popular culture – in addition to the technological approach to bringing the movie to life – it’s safe to say that the Internet has had a lot of thoughts about the trailer. Some are excited to see the likes of Swift and Hudson showcase their talents, while others are forever changed by the trailer’s CGI. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

Welp

“Have you ever seen a cat?”

Director of cats: “No”

“Have you ever seen people?”

“No”

“Perfect” — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) July 18, 2019

That’s Fair

Optimistic

Listen 👏



“Memory” is my favorite song. Not just in musical theatre, but out of every single genre and style. Bar none.



So I’m very scared to see if this movie will do any sort of justice to the show. But also…excited. #CatsMovie https://t.co/GvpaDa0wOG — Liz Slayborne (@LizNeedsCoffee) July 18, 2019

Dreams Come True

first of all, Taylor Swift is finally gonna live her dream by being a cat herself. #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/LnpcDC293g — 𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧 (@fakehappymeal) July 18, 2019

A Lot of Feelings

Amazing

Jennifer Hudson did NOT have to go that hard in that trailer. Her vocals never ceases to blow me away #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/I4yVtyoaKv — 🅰️ (@UNeedToCaImD0wn) July 18, 2019

Biggest Cinematic Event of Our Time

I’m suddenly very afraid of what Cheetah is going to look like in Wonder Woman 1984. Tbh I half expected Gal Gadot to show up in that Cats trailer and start whooping tail. pic.twitter.com/JCrPRerzwX — Thomas Polito (@thomas_polito) July 18, 2019

Into It

Meh, but Idris Elba looking like the definition of Catdaddy is what I needed today #CatsMovie #cats https://t.co/XHwBgiKBOx — Donnalyn Washington (@Notingshaw) July 18, 2019

Oh, Magneto

We are the future, Charles, not them. pic.twitter.com/O12oKYp7mg — Lon Harris (@Lons) July 18, 2019

RIP