The Internet Has a Lot of Thoughts About the First Cats Trailer

The first trailer for Universal Pictures’ Cats was released early on Thursday, and it’s safe to say that the Internet hasn’t been the same since.
The film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical has been in the works for quite some time, and boasts a star-studded cast including Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, and Judi Dench. As was revealed in a behind-the-scenes video earlier this week, the film will be harnessing a new kind of “digital fur technology”, in order to properly turn the actors into their feline counterparts.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Considering the long-running impact that Cats has had on our popular culture – in addition to the technological approach to bringing the movie to life – it’s safe to say that the Internet has had a lot of thoughts about the trailer. Some are excited to see the likes of Swift and Hudson showcase their talents, while others are forever changed by the trailer’s CGI. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.
Welp
“Have you ever seen a cat?”— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) July 18, 2019
Director of cats: “No”
“Have you ever seen people?”
“No”
“Perfect”
That’s Fair
#CatsMovie https://t.co/O5kssnpQMr pic.twitter.com/hyi9UJotXU— Sal (@Depress3d_Teen) July 18, 2019
Optimistic
Listen 👏— Liz Slayborne (@LizNeedsCoffee) July 18, 2019
“Memory” is my favorite song. Not just in musical theatre, but out of every single genre and style. Bar none.
So I’m very scared to see if this movie will do any sort of justice to the show. But also…excited. #CatsMovie https://t.co/GvpaDa0wOG
Dreams Come True
first of all, Taylor Swift is finally gonna live her dream by being a cat herself. #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/LnpcDC293g— 𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧 (@fakehappymeal) July 18, 2019
A Lot of Feelings
Twitter’s reaction to #CatsMovie trailer pic.twitter.com/RjhhPunKLy— Chris Shoop-Worrall (@ChrisDWorrall) July 18, 2019
Amazing
Jennifer Hudson did NOT have to go that hard in that trailer. Her vocals never ceases to blow me away #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/I4yVtyoaKv— 🅰️ (@UNeedToCaImD0wn) July 18, 2019
Biggest Cinematic Event of Our Time
I’m suddenly very afraid of what Cheetah is going to look like in Wonder Woman 1984. Tbh I half expected Gal Gadot to show up in that Cats trailer and start whooping tail. pic.twitter.com/JCrPRerzwX— Thomas Polito (@thomas_polito) July 18, 2019
Into It
Meh, but Idris Elba looking like the definition of Catdaddy is what I needed today #CatsMovie #cats https://t.co/XHwBgiKBOx— Donnalyn Washington (@Notingshaw) July 18, 2019
Oh, Magneto
We are the future, Charles, not them. pic.twitter.com/O12oKYp7mg— Lon Harris (@Lons) July 18, 2019
RIP
in a way, i’m glad grumpy cat never had to see this— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 18, 2019