First Audiences Don’t Know How to React to Cats

The world premiere of Cats has come to pass and as you might expect, those in attendance have no idea how to react. Shortly after the film wrapped, critics and audience members took to Twitter to try recapping the fever dream of a movie they watched. Keep scrolling to see some of the first reactions for the film!

After the first Cats teaser dropped earlier this year, Tom Hooper spoke with Empire on the early backlash the movie got. He pinned the blame on unfinished visual effects at that moment in the post-production schedule. “I was just so fascinated because I didn’t think it was controversial at all,” Hooper said. “So it was quite entertaining. Cats was apparently the number-one trending topic in the world, for a good few hours at least.”

He added, “We’d only finished shooting in March, so all the visual effects [in the trailer] were at quite an early stage,” he added. “Possibly there were, in the extremity in some of the responses, some clues in how to keep evolving [the production]. When you watch the finished film, you’ll see that some of the designs of the cats have moved on since then, and certainly our understanding of how to use the technology to make them work has gone up, too.”

Cats is set for release December 20th.

What Just Happened

The CATS movie is the strangest, most bewildering, queerest, magical, and spectacular cinematic experience I have ever had. I am not sure what just happened but I know that it was something worth experiencing. pic.twitter.com/6dRBzhuhXo — Alan Henry (@AlanHenry) December 17, 2019

Get Us A Devil Emoji

It brings me no pleasure to report that CATS is way too horny for its own good — CarolineD Framke (@carolineframke) December 17, 2019

Say What

somehow was unaware that Ray Winstone played Growltiger in CATS and let me tell you I hooted and hollered — David Sims (@davidlsims) December 17, 2019

Say No More

Well, There’s That