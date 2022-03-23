Channing Tatum’s Own Jokes Were Cut From The Lost City Because Sandra Bullock Couldn’t Keep It Together

Channing Tatum’s jokes got cut from The Lost City because his co-star couldn’t keep it together. Sandra Bullock told The Independent that the actor was just too funny. In producing a comedic film like this, Tatum had a bit of leeway to ad-lib some of his lines. During one scene in a car, he decided to call his own number a few times. While the jokes were apparently hilarious, the actress couldn’t contain herself and they had to cut the scenes. Bullock also managed to make a joke about Brad Pitt during the interview as well. Pretending like she couldn’t remember his name as she went along. It’s clear that the entire cast had a hoot filming The Lost City. The laughs weren’t limited to their time in front of the camera. Still, some people who really enjoyed the film are going to wonder what Tatum said to get that kind of reaction. Check out what Bullock told The Independent down below.

“There’s a scene where they have to get me to a car. He and that other actor — I can never remember his name, he’s got blond hair,” she joked about Brad Pitt. “The directors had Channing ad-lib lines to us, and none of his lines were used because I was laughing so hard.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

ET previously spoke to Bullock about how helpful Tatum was in shooting The Lost City. The Magic Mike star seems to attract these kinds of compliments at every turn.

“He’s doing a lot of asking for me to come on board with my skills in the stripping world, which they’re world-renowned,” Bullock said. “I don’t know if I wanna do it and take the attention away. Channing needs that moment, and if I step on stage, you know what’s gonna happen, it’s like, all eyes are gonna be on this. It’s all gonna be on mama… Not really, but in my world, that’s what would happen. All eyes would just shift off of Channing and onto me, and they would stay.”

Here’s how Paramount is describing The Lost City. “Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.”

Will you be checking out The Lost City this week? Let us know down in the comments!