The Lost City Trailer Starring Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe, and Brad Pitt Released

Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock, and Daniel Radcliffe’s latest movie just got a trailer. The Lost City also features Brad Pitt. The actress’ character is Loretta Sage, a romance author who chronicles exotic locales. Tatum’s Alan is a cover model for the latest novel in Sage’s career. He’s trying to be like the main character of the books. But, Daniel Radcliffe enters as a strange millionaire bent on capturing Bullock and it’s up to the heartthrob to save her in a jungle adventure. Pitt serves as another would-be rescuer, but it seems like his involvement is rather minute. There are car chases, boats, and scaling mountains in The Lost City. Fans looking for an easygoing adventure ride will probably end up loving this movie. Paramount will release the film in March of 2022. Check out the stars hyping up The Lost City down below.

Back when The Unforgivable was released Bullock spoke with ET about how helpful Tatum has been in recent years.

https://twitter.com/channingtatum/status/1471480232871972869?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“He’s doing a lot of asking for me to come on board with my skills in the stripping world, which they’re world-renowned,” Bullock laughed. “I don’t know if I wanna do it and take the attention away. Channing needs that moment, and if I step on stage, you know what’s gonna happen, it’s like, all eyes are gonna be on this. It’s all gonna be on mama… Not really, but in my world, that’s what would happen. All eyes would just shift off of Channing and onto me, and they would stay.”

There was also some speculation that Sony and Marvel were contemplating casting her as Madame Webb. She addressed those massive rumors on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“You know what, if that were a rumor that my son had heard, do you know how much I would get him to do in the house,” she said. “I would be so successful in my requests. Who did they say I would be? His grandmother or something?” Kimmel explained the concept of Madamme Web and then Bullock asked, “Why was I not hired for this? What happened to the talks? I need to know. Because I think I would be amazing with the psychic-ness of this.”

