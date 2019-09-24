Charlie’s Angels First TV Spot Released

The Angels are headed back to the big screen and now we’ve got plenty of new footage from Elizabeth Banks‘ upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot thanks to a new TV spot. The new TV spot is actually the first one for the upcoming film and gives us a look at the film’s mix of action and humor. In the spot we see the team of Angels mopping the floor with several poor souls that thought it was a good idea to cross them, especially Jane, who is proving to be a one-woman army, with or without a rocket launcher in hand. We also see more of Sabina going one on one with someone at the racing event they infiltrate at some point in the film, and we can’t wait to see more of the sequence.

We also see several glimpses of Sabina, Jane, and newest addition Elena in various missions and Elena is certainly enjoying the perks that come with her new gig. We even see shots of Banks and Patrick Stewart in their Bosley roles, who after a mission toast to a good days work.

The official description for Charlie's Angels can be found below.

“Director Elizabeth Banks takes the helm as the next generation of fearless Charlie’s Angels take flight. In Banks’ bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere. The screenplay is by Elizabeth Banks from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn.”

Charlie’s Angels will be directed by Elizabeth Banks and stars Kristen Stewart (Sabina), Naomi Scott (Elena), Ella Balinska (Jane), Noah Centineo (Langston), Elizabeth Banks (Bosley), Djimon Hounsou (Bosley), Patrick Stewart (Bosley), and Sam Claflin.

Charlie’s Angels hits theaters on November 15th.