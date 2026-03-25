Charlize Theron Battles Taron Egerton’s Serial Killer in First Trailer For Netflix’s Wilderness Thriller APEX

After breaking out with his star-making turn in 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service, Taron Egerton seemed poised to be the next face of a big Hollywood franchise. Over the years, the actor has been the subject of a plethora of rumors ranging from James Bond to Wolverine, but he took his career in a different direction following the success of Kingsman. Rather than tie himself down to a superhero role, Egerton has decided to primarily pursue “smaller” projects where he can really challenge himself as a performer. His next film, Apex, is in this mold, and it looks like it could be one of his most fascinating roles yet.

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Today, Netflix released the official trailer for Apex. In the movie, Charlize Theron stars as Sasha, a “grieving woman” who embarks on a solo trip through the Australian wilderness. She crosses paths with Egerton’s character, who’s revealed to be a psychotic killer attempting to hunt her down. Check out the Apex trailer in the space below:

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Apex Could Be Taron Egerton’s Next Big Netflix Hit

Back in 2024, the Taron Egerton vehicle Carry-On became one of Netflix’s biggest original movies ever, winning audiences over with its old-school thrills reminiscent of classic action films. As the world waits for Carry-On 2 to come to fruition, Apex has the potential to become Egerton’s next big streaming hit. Similar to Carry-On, the film sports a simple, throwback premise (a lone woman is hunted by a vicious killer) and is looking to get by on the pairing of stars at its center. In Carry-On, Egerton played the hero opposite Jason Bateman’s villain. Now, it’s Egerton’s turn to be the adversary to Charlize Theron’s protagonist.

Egerton looks to be having the time of his life letting loose and playing an unhinged psycho in Apex. For those who are only familiar with the actor’s work in the Kingsman series, this character reads as a drastic change of pace for Egerton, but he should be a menacing presence. In some ways, Apex is utilizing Egerton’s natural charm and charisma as a means to disarm the audience before showcasing just how dangerous of an individual he can be. His character seems to be taking a tremendous amount of pleasure in making Sasha’s life a living hell, and it’ll be interesting to learn more about the killer when the film releases.

Theron should be right in her wheelhouse in Apex. She’s no stranger to action movies, having headlined the likes of Mad Max: Fury Road and Atomic Blonde. In Apex, she’ll once again have an opportunity to showcase her physicality in a role that should also test her emotional limits. Based on the brief plot synopsis, it sounds like the character of Sasha could be an outlet for Theron to display her award-winning dramatic chops, as Sasha is dealing with some sort of trauma as Apex picks up. What’s interesting about this part is that Theron is playing someone who will be pushed back on their heels a bit, but movie fans know her characters are never ones to back down.

Apex has the star power, high concept, and genre thrills to be a big draw on Netflix when it premieres this spring (Theron has plenty of history with Netflix herself, having starred in the Old Guard movies). Assuming word of mouth is positive, it should have no issue attracting viewership on the streamer. There’s even some notable talent behind the camera to give Apex a little more oomph. It’s directed by Baltasar Kormákur, who admittedly has a somewhat mixed track record, but has helmed generally well-received films like 21 Guns and Everest. He knows how to craft an old-school thriller, so odds are, Apex will be a solid addition to his filmography.

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