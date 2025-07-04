Charlize Theron Teases an Old Guard Trilogy (But Will It Happen?)

Nearly five years since The Old Guard first debuted on Netflix, The Old Guard 2 has finally made its debut on the streaming service. Production on The Old Guard 2 officially wrapped three years ago, however, the movie found itself the victim of repeated delays. Most of the delays were said to be to the leadership changes that happened at Netflix over the past few years, as well as the strikes that hit Hollywood. With such a gap between films, it’s difficult to know if there will be another installment in the franchise. However, leading lady Charlize Theron recently hinted at a trilogy in a recent interview with ComicBook in support of the highly anticipated sequel.

Theron, who also serves as a producer on the films, was asked if there would be a third film in the series, answering, “I’m not trying to be coy … We are really just going to take a beat. Hopefully fans love it, and that’s really where we’re at right now.”

The Old Guard was a huge hit for Netflix when it premiered five years ago. Not only did the film earn a Fresh rating with 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, but the movie also dominated the streaming charts upon its release. Sadly, though, the sequel had many issues working against it. Not only has it been five years since the first film, but the sequel also has a different director. Any chance of future sequels will ultimately depend on how The Old Guard 2 performs on the streaming service, and if it can bring in a big enough audience to justify the cost of another film.

Based on the hit comic book series written by Greg Rucka and illustrated by Leandro Fernandez, The Old Guard 2 stars Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngô, Henry Golding, Uma Thurman and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The movie follows Andy (Theron), who is struggling with her newfound mortality, and her team of immortal warriors, who are back with a renewed sense of purpose in their mission to protect the world. It picks up shortly where the first film leaves off, with Booker (Schoenaerts) still in exile after his betrayal, and Quynh (Ngô) out for revenge after escaping her underwater prison. Andy, Nile (Layne), Joe (Kenzari), Nicky (Marinelli) and James Copley (Ejiofor) enlist the help of Tuah (Golding), an old friend who may be able to help unlock the mystery behind their immortal existence. The Old Guard 2 is an emotional, adrenaline-pumping sequel, based on the world created by Rucka and illustrator Fernandez. Rucka helped to co-write the screenplay with Sarah L. Walker.

Fans can watch The Old Guard and its sequel, The Old Guard 2, now exclusively on Netflix. As of now, The Old Guard 3 has not yet been officially announced by Netflix.