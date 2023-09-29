Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget Director Drops Baffling Tease For Sequel

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget just got a bizarre promo for the sequel. In a new interview with Empire Magazine, director Sam Fell argues the island the chickens call home is like Wakanda from Black Panther. Now, that reads a little strange, but the filmmaker is pointing toward the technological advancement that the characters have achieved since Chicken Run ended. It's truly been a paradise for Ginger and her friends after they escaped Tweedy's Farm at the tail end of the first movie. However, something is going to come along to threaten that peace they achieved. It will be up to the chickens to ensure that there's a safe future for the younger chicks on the island. Check out what the director had to say for yourself down below.

"It's Wakanda for chickens," Fell said. "The whole film is a bigger scale really," he says. In the intervening years, Chicken Island has developed into a rich society full of hand-made (or, wing-made) flourishes. "It's all organic and warm, not a straight line in the place – nothing regimented, very organic and idyllic," Fell says. "It's a beautiful, natural place. We spent time early on developing the world – the flowers, their gardens, and just thinking, 'How would a chicken want to live? How would a chicken build a house? What's their world like?'"

Chicken Run Makes A Heralded Return

It's been a long time coming, but there's finally a Chicken Run sequel. Aardman is bringing back some of your favorites for a new generation. Joining the Chicken Run crew are Wallace & Gromit as well! Stop-motion animation strikes a chord with a lot of viewers and these two series provided a starting point for a lot of people out there. With animation of all kinds gaining in popularity, it only makes sense for Netflix to forge a partnership with Aardman to deliver these kinds of classic stories. The company is thrilled to be working with the streamer as well.

"Wallace and Gromit are so loved by everyone at Aardman – they're like family to us, and we couldn't be more excited to be creating a brand-new film for them to star in," Aardman MD Sean Clarke previously wrote in a statement. "When Nick came up with the concept for a 'smart gnome,' we all agreed that Wallace would find the idea irresistible. We're sure audiences will find the story irresistible too."

What's Is Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget About?

(Photo: Netflix)

"Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger's happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they're breaking in!"

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget's voice cast includes Thandiwe Newton as Ginger, Zachary Levi as Rocky, Imelda Staunton as Bunty, Lynn Ferguson as Mac, Bella Ramsey as Molly, Jane Horrocks as Babs, Josie Sedgwick-Davies as Frizzle, David Bradley as Fowler, Romesh Ranganathan as Nick, Daniel Mays as Fetcher, and Nick Mohammed as Dr. Fry.

How excited are you for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget? Let us know down in the comments!