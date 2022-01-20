Wallace & Gromit To Return In New Film For First Time In Over 15 Years

Wallace and Gromit are coming back for another adventure on Netflix. It’s been 15 years since the duel have run around on screens. But, Aardman have revealed that 2024 will play host to whatever’s next. Both the BBC and Netflix are getting rights to the movie along with a new Chicken Run feature. (That one is called Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.) Nick Park has to be excited to revisit his most beloved creations as 2008’s A Matter of Loaf and Death went over so well. The Oscars nominated that movie for an animated prize, and all eyes will be on this new iteration to see how it comes together. Its really been six movies featuring the inventor and his dog, but people still show up for the entries.

In the case of Wallace and Gromit, there’s nothing else on the big screen that really captures that signature style. Animation fans are in the middle of a golden period, and it’s only going to get better with time. The plot of the film hinges on Wallace’s dependency on gadgets. When he develops a smart gnome, things quickly get out of hand in traditional form for the series. Sounds like a good time for everyone involved.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It's no yolk! Netflix is reteaming with Aardman for two exciting new films—a new Wallace & Gromit movie from Nick Park in 2024 and the long-awaited CHICKEN RUN sequel, CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET, coming next year. pic.twitter.com/KgEfUoBQtg — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) January 20, 2022

“Wallace and Gromit are so loved by everyone at Aardman – they’re like family to us, and we couldn’t be more excited to be creating a brand-new film for them to star in. When Nick came up with the concept for a ‘smart gnome,’ we all agreed that Wallace would find the idea irresistible. We’re sure audiences will find the story irresistible too,” Aardman MD Sean Clarke offered in a statement.

On Twitter, Netflix wrote, “It’s no yolk! Netflix is reteaming with Aardman for two exciting new films—a new Wallace & Gromit movie from Nick Park in 2024 and the long-awaited CHICKEN RUN sequel, CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET, coming next year. CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET, starring Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi & Bella Ramsey, revisits your favorite chickens Ginger and Rocky plus a whole coop of new friends. Hatching only on Netflix in 2023.”

Are you hype for more Wallace and Gromit? Let us know down in the comments!