Netflix Says Goodbye to DVD Mailing Service

We've reached the end of an era now that Netflix is finally ending its DVD mailing service. The revolutionary system of red-and-white envelopes that made Netflix the Blockbuster Video-killer of the 2000s is finally being shut down, and Netflix is officially saying its goodbyes.

In a new social media post, the streaming giant wrote "Netflix will mail its final DVD on September 29, 2023. But the red envelope remains an enduring symbol of our love of entertainment." Included in the post was a picture of a billboard that Netflix bought and decorated with a big, glittering, sign that reads: "DVDs Will Always Be In Our DNA."

Netflix was founded on August 29, 1997, by Marc Randolph and Reed Hastings in Scotts Valley, California. The sudden popularity of DVDs in 1998-1999 gave the pair a format of video that was much more cost-effective to ship than VHS tapes, and they quickly developed a subscription-based price model after an initial per-rental model, helping bring in repeat users and make the service a true staple of the entertainment industry. The mail-order DVDs and their ship-and-return signature red envelopes made Netflix a leading brand in home entertainment during the 2000s – but also contributed to the decline of video rental stores and chains like Blockbuster Video. Netflix's patent "dynamic queue" ordering system for DVD rentals kept it ahead of would-be competitors, and kept subscribers happy, even when having to wait for some selections.

In 2007, Netflix launched its first trial run of a streaming media service with a video-on-demand feature to watch certain content on the platform. While DVDs were exponentially more popular than streaming at first, over the next decade Netflix led the charge in tipping those scales in the opposite direction, adding more and more content to streaming and producing scores of original streaming content for its platform. Licensing deals brought more and more popular and syndicated streaming content from a variety of studios, and as digital apps were developed Netflix was at the forefront of keeping its streaming service accessible through any app-based device it could.

By now, in 2023, it's hard to imagine who would still want to use the Netflix DVD rental feature – just as it's hard to recall the days when the DVDs were looked at as the far better option. But that's how far we've come.

Netflix Ends DVD Rentals

(Photo: Netflix)

In a statement about the end of its DVD rental service, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos wrote: