Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget New Look Released

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget has revealed a new look at the highly-anticipated animated sequel. IndieWire's preview shows off Fowler talking to snail in a new location. As you may remember from the first Chicken Run, the birds flew the coop. Now, the task at hand for our favorite aviary escapees is adjusting to life on the outside. While a lot of the focus in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is on parenthood, it stands to reason that some of the supporting characters might be going through growing pains of their own. You can take a look at Fowler and his friend in the new image from right down below.

Netflix has set a December release date for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. It feels like Aardman Animation has something very special for the fans who have waited patiently for the sequel after all these years. Fans of the stop-motion animation house were thrilled when their partnership with Netflix was revealed. Now, after that big reveal at the Annecy International Animation Festival, people have high hopes for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. The original movie is still fondly remembered and was a theatrical sensation in its own right.

(Photo: Netflix/IndieWire)

Aardman Brings Back Chicken Run and Wallace & Gromit

Chicken Run isn't the old Aardman project getting a new entry. Wallace & Gromit also got a new adventure announced for the big screen. Stop-motion animation is clearly something a lot of viewers recall and want more of recently. Animation's current renaissance is being buoyed by tremendous fan interest. As time moves forward, so do our characters. Wallace is becoming a bit dependent on gadgets. When his latest creation, a smart gnome, gets a little out of hand, it's time for the duo to find a way to shut it down.

"Wallace and Gromit are so loved by everyone at Aardman – they're like family to us, and we couldn't be more excited to be creating a brand-new film for them to star in. When Nick came up with the concept for a 'smart gnome,' we all agreed that Wallace would find the idea irresistible. We're sure audiences will find the story irresistible too," Aardman MD Sean Clarke said in a statement.

What's Coming With Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

(Photo: Netflix)

"Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger's happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they're breaking in!"

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget's voice cast includes Thandiwe Newton as Ginger, Zachary Levi as Rocky, Bella Ramsey as Molly, Jane Horrocks as Babs, Imelda Staunton as Bunty, Lynn Ferguson as Mac, Josie Sedgwick-Davies as Frizzle, David Bradley as Fowler, Romesh Ranganathan as Nick, Daniel Mays as Fetcher, and Nick Mohammed as Dr. Fry.

How excited are you for more Chicken Run? Let us know down in the comments!