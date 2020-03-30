Avengers: Endgame Directors Share Poster for New Chris Hemsworth Netflix Film

Chris Hemsworth has been all over the universe the past few years, starring in multiple Marvel Studios movies as Thor, the God of Thunder, followed by a planet-hopping turn in Men in Black: International. For his next adventure, Hemsworth is keeping things much closer to home. The actor is set to star as Tyler Rake inn a war film called Extraction, which arrives on Netflix on April 24th.

The film is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, the biggest movie in box office history. Joe Russo also penned the script for Extraction, which is directed by Sam Hargrave, longtime stunt coordinator who worked with the Russo Brothers on all of their Marvel ventures. On Monday morning, the Russos took to Twitter to share the very first poster for Extraction, which could mean that the first trailer is likely to follow.

“Extraction is coming to [Netflix} April 24th,” the Russo Brothers wrote in the tweet. “Starring Chris Hemsworth in an amazing performance. It’s also the directorial debut from the incredible [Sam Hargrave], (who worked with us on all four Marvel films). Stay safe and healthy everyone!”

Extraction is coming to @NetflixFilm April 24th… Starring @chrishemsworth, in an amazing performance. It’s also the directorial debut from the incredible #SamHargrave (who worked with us on all four Marvel films). Stay safe and healthy everyone! pic.twitter.com/3f8fYVKWfs — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 30, 2020

You can check out the synopsis for Extraction below!

“Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy.”

Extraction also stars David Harbour and Derek Luke, both of this share a Marvel connection with Hemsworth. Luke appeared as Gabe Jones in Captain America: The First Avenger, while Harbour is set to star as Red Guardian in the upcoming Black Widow film.

