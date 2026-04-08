Chris Hemsworth’s Best Franchise Gets Major Confirmation From Netflix (And He’s Reuniting With a Marvel Star)

Though his roles in films like 2009’s Star Trek, The Cabin in the Woods, and Red Dawn all gave Chris Hemsworth his start, it was his take on the God of Thunder, Thor, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that made him a household name. Hemsworth, unlike many of his fellow MCU stars, has never departed the House of Ideas, returning to the character multiple times over the years in between his time in other films. When he’s not throwing around his hammer, Hemsworth has carved a place for himself at Netflix, where he picks up every kind of weapon he can find to kill people.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In 2020, Hemsworth starred in another comic book movie, Extraction, a non-stop action thriller where his character, Tyler Rake, uses any means necessary to defeat his opponents and finish the mission. The film, directed by stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave, was a success at the time and has gone on to spawn an entire franchise. Extraction 2 debuted in 2023 and marked the next building block in a full-action franchise for Netflix. Now, the streamer has confirmed that Extraction 3 is officially happening, and that Hemsworth will reunite with his Marvel co-star Idris Elba.

Extraction 3 Officially Happening at Netflix

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Variety brings word of Extraction 3, not only confirming Netflix has greenlit the film, but that Sam Hargrave will return to direct, and the cast will bring back not only Chris Hemsworth, but Idris Elba and Golshifteh Farahani. As fans of the Extraction films may recall, Elba made a brief appearance in the second film, playing an unnamed stranger who brings jobs to Hemsworth’s character.

“It’s incredibly exciting to continue our partnership with Netflix as we further expand the ‘Extraction’ universe, and we are grateful for their unwavering support of these films,” said AGBO’s chief creative officer Angela Russo-Otstot. “It is also our privilege to continue the creative collaboration with Sam Hargrave, Chris Hemsworth, and this outstanding team who have built a stellar action franchise that has proven itself a true stand-out for audiences around the globe.”

In Extraction 2, Elba’s character enlists Hemsworth’s Rake for the mission that becomes the heart of the sequel. The end of the second film sees him return again, flexing his powers by getting Rake released from prison and then offering him, once again, another job. That’s where the film ends, teeing up this planned third film. What remains unclear is what organization Elba really works for in the film, and who he might be answering to, a character teased as “a gnarly motherf-cker” by Elba in the last line of the movie.

Extraction has managed to fill in a specific niche for Netflix since its debut, giving them an action franchise that, while perhaps not as popular as the likes of John Wick, scratches a similar itch to high-octane action films that don’t have much downtime. The films have become noteworthy for their excessive violence, and how Hemsworth’s character can pick up anything to use as a weapon (Yes, Tyler Rake does use a rake in the first film to kill multiple people).

The success of the Extraction movies has also given Netflix confidence to expand the scope of the series even further. A spinoff film titled Tygo was announced last year as a spinoff movie set in South Korea with actor Don Lee at the center, starring alongside Lee Jin-uk (Squid Game), and Lisa of BLACKPINK. In the film, Lee stars as Tygo, a former child soldier turned mercenary who gets revenge on Korea’s underworld after a mission gone wrong. Furthermore, a TV series spinoff is also happening with Mercenary: An Extraction Series, starring Omar Sy, Boyd Holbrook and Natalie Dormer, focusing on a mercenary trying to save hostages in Libya.