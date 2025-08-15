7 Awesome Action Shows Streaming on Netflix

Netflix has a vast collection of movies and shows to binge, but sometimes that can make it hard to find the perfect show to sit down and enjoy. We’ve all been there: analysis paralysis is real, even for something as chill as your next binge-worthy series. When it comes to action series, Netflix has a complex selection, ranging from crime dramas to high-stakes adventures and anything else users could dream of. Best of all, they have a massive international selection, so there really is something for everyone. Some of Netflix’s most noteworthy series fall under the action umbrella, and that means now is the perfect time to tune in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix has been working hard to maintain its status in the streaming wars, and while many fans have differing opinions on that matter, at least we all get new content to enjoy. There are dozens of new originals each year, and many of us are counting down the days until the next big release.

While we’re waiting, these seven action shows are the perfect distraction.

1) One Piece

Netflix

One Piece is a beloved manga and anime that has earned quite a reputation for itself. Given Netflix’s rising obsession with creating live-action adaptations of popular anime series, it wasn’t a surprise that they would choose One Piece. What was surprising was how good the live-action series proved to be (though die-hard fans may still have problems about the changes made along the way).

One Piece is a Netflix original and a live-action adaptation, and it has pulled brand-new fans into the community. It helps that Eiichiro Oda has been involved as a consultant from the beginning, ensuring that the story stays true to the heart and tone of the original. The show follows the iconic Straw Hat pirates, introducing their goals and the first round of characters. At the helm is Monkey D. Luffy, a determined young pirate who is certain that he’ll find the infamous treasure and become the king of the pirates. Naturally, that task is going to prove easier said than done, but it does open the door to countless adventures in the process.

One Piece has an expanding cast of characters, starting with Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Nami (Emily Rudd), Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson), and Sanji (Taz Skylar).

2) Warrior Nun

For those looking for a bit more fantasy in their action, there’s always Warrior Nun. Warrior Nun is based on the comic character created by Ben Dunn. It’s another Netflix original, though this only has two seasons for fans to binge. On the bright side, there may or may not be a trilogy film set heading our way, so that’s something to look forward to.

The story follows Ava Silva (played by Alba Baptista), an orphan who gains supernatural powers due to being in a strange place at the right (or wrong) time. She joins the ancient order of warrior nuns, putting her on the front line against demons and forces of evil. Naturally, everyone wants to control the power Ava now carries, adding even more complications to the mix.

Warrior Nun ran for two seasons, with a total of 18 episodes. Each episode is between 37 and 52 minutes long, so there’s a binge-worthy amount of content worth diving into.

3) Sakamoto Days

Netflix/TMS Entertainment

Anime fans have almost certainly made note of the fact that Netflix has been obtaining more rights to their favorite series, especially in recent years. One of the newer series to hit the platform is Sakamoto Days, an anime that launched in 2025 to great success. The story follows Taro Sakamoto, a retired hitman — well, sort of. As far as he’s concerned, he’s retired. The rest of the world isn’t so inclined to agree with that. So, his peaceful retirement keeps getting interrupted by aspiring proteges and old enemies.

Sakamoto Days is based on the manga created by Yuto Suzuki. The series has a surprisingly wholesome base, as Sakamoto only wants to be there for his wife and daughter. He runs a little store that keeps getting interrupted by the mayhem, and that’s where the action comes into play. Fans who appreciate the series should consider giving the manga a try, for obvious reasons. Netflix is currently releasing the first season.

4) Lupin

Image courtesy of Netflix

Next up is a crime thriller and action series that fans should make note of. It’s a French series that follows Assane Dio (Omar Sy), a thief who is so inspired by the famous thief that he creates an entire career and persona based on him, hence Lupin. Lupin was instantly met with critical acclaim, so if you’ve been meaning to see what the fuss is about, now is the perfect time to give it a try.

As a child, Assane watched his father get framed for theft by a rich man, resulting in his father’s early demise. Naturally, Assane grows up craving revenge against the Pellegrini family, and that means going to Count of Monte Cristo levels of extreme, complete with subterfuge, disguises, and the works. Naturally, that’s only the beginning of this tale, as it unfolded in three parts (two seasons).

5) The Last Kingdom

If historical drama is more your cup of tea, there’s always The Last Kingdom. The series is based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Series. The Last Kingdom is considered complete, though fans can also watch the feature-length film, Seven Kings Must Die, to get a full conclusion to this adventure.

Split into five series, The Last Kingdom delves into different novels from the novel series, including The Saxon Stories, The Last Kingdom, The Pale Horseman, and The Lords of the North. All things said and done, the series and final film cover 13 novels. The first story begins in the year 866, and the final concludes in 937, just to give readers an idea of how much time is covered in these tales. Alongside having a fair bit of historical drama, the series doesn’t shy away from war and the price of power. Unsurprisingly, the series has an immense cast, reflecting the longer form of storytelling available.

6) Dandadan

Science Saru

Dandadan is a newer series that took social media by storm last year, thanks to its killer theme song (“Otonoke” by Creepy Nuts). It’s based on the manga created by Yukinobu Tatsu, and it cleverly combines sci-fi elements with fantasy, not to mention a fair bit of comedy, drama, and action. It’s got a bit of something for everyone, and that’s before taking the striking designs and color palettes into account.

It all begins with an unlikely friendship. Momo Ayase was raised to believe in ghosts and yokai, but she never bought into aliens and cryptids. Ken Takakura (aka Okarun) is the complete opposite; he thoroughly believes in aliens but thinks ghosts are all hocus pocus. So a bet is placed, but the results of said bet will have lingering consequences, as two teens realize they were both right. The first season of Dandadan dropped last year, and the current season is actively updating on Netflix each week.

Dandadan is Fūga Yamashiro’s directorial debut, and fans have quickly fallen in love with both the manga and the anime. The first three episodes of Season 2 aired in theaters, which is a growing trend for popular anime.

7) Cobra Kai

Last, but not least, there’s Cobra Kai. Cobra Kai is a comedy-drama and martial arts series based on The Karate Kid films. So if you grew up loving those movies, you really ought to see how the story continues. More importantly, it has a few surprise reprisals, including Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence). Also along for the ride are Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio, and Dallas Dupree Young.

The story begins 33 years after Johnny’s infamous defeat (as seen in The Karate Kid). It’s safe to say that life hasn’t quite gone according to plan for the man, as he has fallen from the perfect life he had, including becoming estranged from his son. Conversely, things are going pretty well for Daniel, who owns a dealership and has a family. Granted, he’s not always the best at connecting or being emotionally present for his children. That sets the scene for Johnny’s revival of the classic dojo, which in turn rekindles the rivalry so many of us are familiar with, this time transforming into a rivalry between opposing dojos.

While The Karate Kid films were created by Robert Mark Kamen, Cobra Kai was created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. Cobra Kai ran for a total of six seasons, so there’s plenty of content for fans to binge and enjoy. The series is delightfully nostalgic, but it doesn’t coast on that premise, instead striving to create a worthwhile story for fans old and new.

What are your favorite action series on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!