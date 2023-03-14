Dungeons & Dragons: Chris Pine Introduces His Bard Character, Edgin Darvis

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves star Chris Pine decided to give out a little information about his character. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis chatted with the actor at SXSW. In out previous conversations with the cast, they couldn't give any information about the story of this film or their roles. But, the Star Trek lead-man was allowed to shed a little light on what's going on with Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. "Edgin Darvis is a Bard, he's an entertainer," Pine elaborated. "A party planner of sorts…" So, it seems like the star's character might be leading the other members of this party into battle. Now, whether or not they'll be able to work together against all these monsters is another thing entirely!

Davis also asked Pine whether or not any of his Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves co-stars were jealous of anyone else's roles in the party. But, it sounds like everyone was having the time of their lives in this one. "I don't think so, I was really happy playing my lute and dancing," Pine smiled. "Justice [Smith] was really happy doing bad scorcery. Michelle [Rodgriguez] was kicking ass and taking names. So, everyone was having a blast."

In our interview during San Diego Comic-Con, Smith actually talked about how much he enjoyed that spell-casting. "I do a lot of spell casting in the film, and I worked with this lovely choreographer to create unique gestures for each spell," Smith began. "And I know a bit of sign language, so I try to incorporate that [into] it. Whatever the spell does, I try to incorporate the word in sign language into the gesture of this spell. Not for every gesture."

What Happens In Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves?

Paramount Pictures offered an official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves!: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves sees the entire part set out for adventure on March 31st.

How pumped are you for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves? Let us know down in the comments!