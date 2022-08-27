Twitter Celebrates Chris Pine's 42nd Birthday

Happy Birthday, Chris Pine! The beloved actor known for Star Trek, Wonder Woman, Into the Woods, and much more turned 42 on August 26th. You may have seen Chris Pine's name trending yesterday due to some behind-the-scenes drama about his upcoming movie, Don't Worry Darling, but most of the tweets were celebrating his special day. In addition to the Olivia Wilde film, Pine will also soon be starring in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Before checking out some of the birthday tweets for Pine, here's what the actor told ComicBook.com during San Diego Comic-Con about the highly-anticipated fantasy film and whether moviegoers would see his character Edgin live up to the typical bard archetypes, namely singing and/or "being lusty."

"Certainly, I have a lusty heart," Pine replied. "But this is a certain type of film for a certain type of audience so that's probably downplayed a bit. Musicality...I think Edgin certainly believes he has some, whether or not that's true is up for the audience to decide." Pine added, "He's a party planner like he tells Doric in the trailer ... He's a man of great expectations, and even in the face of incredible odds, he refuses to give up." Pine also noted that Edgin doesn't have any special powers in the movie. "As I play in most things, he has no special powers while surrounded by people who do."

You can check out some of the Pine tweets below...