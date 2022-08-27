Twitter Celebrates Chris Pine's 42nd Birthday
Happy Birthday, Chris Pine! The beloved actor known for Star Trek, Wonder Woman, Into the Woods, and much more turned 42 on August 26th. You may have seen Chris Pine's name trending yesterday due to some behind-the-scenes drama about his upcoming movie, Don't Worry Darling, but most of the tweets were celebrating his special day. In addition to the Olivia Wilde film, Pine will also soon be starring in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Before checking out some of the birthday tweets for Pine, here's what the actor told ComicBook.com during San Diego Comic-Con about the highly-anticipated fantasy film and whether moviegoers would see his character Edgin live up to the typical bard archetypes, namely singing and/or "being lusty."
"Certainly, I have a lusty heart," Pine replied. "But this is a certain type of film for a certain type of audience so that's probably downplayed a bit. Musicality...I think Edgin certainly believes he has some, whether or not that's true is up for the audience to decide." Pine added, "He's a party planner like he tells Doric in the trailer ... He's a man of great expectations, and even in the face of incredible odds, he refuses to give up." Pine also noted that Edgin doesn't have any special powers in the movie. "As I play in most things, he has no special powers while surrounded by people who do."
You can check out some of the Pine tweets below...
Kirk Forever
prevnext
Happy Birthday Chris Pine, may you live long and prosper! 🖖 pic.twitter.com/fcXBYjbGqW— Star Trek (@StarTrekMovie) August 26, 2022
Roles For Days
prevnext
Happy birthday to Chris Pine! pic.twitter.com/UUotCzlB5b— Films to Films 📽🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) August 26, 2022
Pine Pipes
prevnext
happy birthday to chris pine aka the best chris with the best singing voice. pic.twitter.com/mxcPu19kHU— mae ★ (@hailedfrequency) August 26, 2022
King Sh*t
prevnext
happy birthday the best Chris of all Chrises, Chris Pine pic.twitter.com/OS0jfbwCVK— echa (@illuminaukhtea) August 26, 2022
Can't Look Away
prevnext
Happy birthday to Chris Pine and this ICONIC photoshoot #ChrisPine pic.twitter.com/QVfnPo30Lz— 🍄⁷ mushroom (@mushroomtsum) August 27, 2022
Where's the Lie?
prevnext
happy birthday to chris pine. the only man with any fashion sense pic.twitter.com/eCP8cwBmDi— mattie (@sebuckstiann) August 26, 2021
More Like "Dreamy Works"
prevnext
Happy Birthday, Chris Pine! #RiseOfTheGuardians pic.twitter.com/VHE6cOetSc— DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) August 26, 2022
Amazing Art
prevnext
Happy 42nd Birthday to the one and only Chris Pine! 🎉 One of my fave actors ❤️🎈🎁🎂#ChrisPine #HappyBirthdayChrisPine pic.twitter.com/HX2yylr5QW— Cathy's Art Palace (@CathysArtPalace) August 26, 2022
Don't Worry Chris
prevnext
so sorry they ruined your birthday chris pine— caroline 🪴 (@hrryingreen) August 26, 2022
Star Trek 4 When?!
prev
Join us in wishing a very Happy Birthday to Chris Pine! 🥳 #StarTrekFamily #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/eLRRkFz8GW— Star Trek (@StarTrek) August 26, 2022