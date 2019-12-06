The Christmas Chronicles 2 Release Confirmed by Netflix

After making quite a few Hallmark-style holiday movies for fans to binge throughout the season, Netflix finally upped the ante in 2018 and delivered a wild and entertaining Christmas movie in the same vein as Jingle All the Way, The Santa Clause, and Elf. The Christmas Chronicles stars Kurt Russell as jolly ol’ Saint Nick and it quickly became a hit amongst fans after its release last year. A few reports later surfaced that a sequel was already in development, with Chris Colombus returning as director and Russell once again donning his grey beard, though there was never an official word from Netflix. That changed this week.

On Friday morning, Netflix’s See What’s Next Twitter account shared the first look at The Christmas Chronicles 2 and confirmed that the sequel was indeed on the way. It also revealed what many had predicted, that the sequel would be released in 2020.

“The Christmas Chronicles 2, coming next holiday season,” reads the tweet.

The image features Russell’s Santa Claus posing with Mrs. Claus, played by his partner of more than 35 years, Goldie Hawn. The first Christmas Chronicles movie ends with a surprise cameo of Hawn as Santa’s wife when he returns home to the North Pole after a long and eventful night. Christmas Chronicles 2 will reportedly feature a lot more of Hawn’s character, which seems to be confirmed by the fact that she’s joining Russell in the first promo image, not to mention the tagline on the photo that reads, “Next year, the more the merrier.”

Hawn wasn’t the only member of Russell’s family to appear in The Christmas Chronicles. Oliver Hudson, Hawn’s son and Russell’s step-son, had a small role as the late father of the two main children in the movie, Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy (Judah Lewis).

It looks like Netflix is looking to release one major holiday title each year alongside all of its smaller projects. The Christmas Chronicles was followed in 2019 by Klaus, Netflix’s first original animated film, which is gaining some awards buzz following its release. Of course, 2020 will then bring the release of the highly-anticipated Christmas Chronicles sequel.

Are you excited about a sequel to The Christmas Chronicles? What did you think of the first movie? Let us know in the comments!