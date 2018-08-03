Disney’s ‘Christopher Robin’ Blocked From Release in China

While Disney’s Christopher Robin is hitting theaters in North America this weekend, the live-action take on Winnie the Pooh will get no such treatment over in China.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, China has blocked the theatrical release of Christopher Robin throughout the country, and there was no official reason given for the move. However, inside sources have noted two very different ways of thinking.

One source puts the blame on the Chinese government’s crackdown on Winnie the Pooh imagery throughout the country. The classic Disney character has become a symbol of the resistance looking to stand up against the ruling Communist Party, as well as the country’s leader, Xi Jinping.

Over the past year, authorities in the country have been cracking down on Winnie the Pooh images. Photos of the character began getting blocked on social media after bloggers started comparing Xi to the cartoon bear.

Back in June, authorities blocked HBO after John Oliver made fun of Xi’s issues with Winnie the Pooh on his talk show, Last Week Tonight.

While that’s certainly the most interesting potential explanation for China’s refusal to screen Christopher Robin, another source notes that it’s completely a business decision. The source explains that the size and scope of the film aren’t big enough to warrant affecting the foreign film quota, as well as the fact that there are already multiple Hollywood movies in the Chinese market right now.

Christopher Robin is the second Disney movie to be refused a release in China this year, following A Wrinkle in Time. The country is currently showing Hollywood tentpole films Skyscraper and Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Disney and Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp is set to hit theaters in the country on August 24.

