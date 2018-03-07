‘Christopher Robin’ Trailer Sparks a Paddington vs. Pooh Bear Debate

The first trailer for Disney’s Christopher Robin debuted today — and it sparked a unique Internet debate in the process.
The live-action film follows an adult Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) crossing paths with his old childhood friend, Winnie the Pooh. In the hours since seeing the first trailer, Twitter has begun comparing this new version of Pooh to Paddington Bear, and have tried to determine which adorable CGI bear reigns supreme.
Videos by ComicBook.com
While there’s an argument against this whole debate to begin with – especially with both characters regularly preaching kindness – the discourse has sparked some pretty creative memes and tweets. Here are a few of our favorites.
@ListenToBrunch
You vs. the bear she told you not to worry about pic.twitter.com/SBU8ee99UH— BRUNCH (@ListenToBrunch) March 6, 2018
@kittentarantino
Paddington is a real bear and Pooh is an anthropomorphic teddy bear – stop pitting bears against each other. WE CAN HAVE BOTH!!!— Lauren Puga (@kittentarantino) March 6, 2018
@karenyhan
March 6, 2018
@kiefdemons
paddington (who represents the freudian concept of the super-ego) loves marmalade, which contains all the vitamins and minerals a bear needs for a whole day. winnie the pooh (a symbol of man’s id) covets honey, which is gluttonous bee excrement that has no nutritional value.— literally satan (@kiefdemons) March 6, 2018
@thisissolemons
Paddington v Pooh: Dawn of Justice— Ethan Dunlap (@thisissolemons) March 6, 2018
@ben_rosen
am i too late pic.twitter.com/oQ8yPUPQVv— Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) March 6, 2018
@guapitx
paddington bear would obviously physically overpower pooh but he would NEVER fight him. paddington would offer him some marmalade and kind words— antonio (@guapitx) March 6, 2018
@VyceVictus
Inspired by @karenyhan, I chose to become my own hero: pic.twitter.com/LhZrprvDeJ— VyceVictus (@VyceVictus) March 6, 2018
@The_Great_Jaxby
People talking about Pooh vs. Paddington, but my money is on the bear from Annihilation.— Jack B (@The_Great_Jaxby) March 6, 2018
@brendonbigley
Christopher Robin is the origin story, Pooh v. Paddington is the sequel (they become friends at the end and join The Avengers), the third movie sees Pooh and Paddington team up to kill Ted.— Brendon Bigley™ (@brendonbigley) March 6, 2018