‘Christopher Robin’ Trailer Sparks a Paddington vs. Pooh Bear Debate

The first trailer for Disney’s Christopher Robin debuted today — and it sparked a unique Internet debate in the process.

The live-action film follows an adult Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) crossing paths with his old childhood friend, Winnie the Pooh. In the hours since seeing the first trailer, Twitter has begun comparing this new version of Pooh to Paddington Bear, and have tried to determine which adorable CGI bear reigns supreme.

While there’s an argument against this whole debate to begin with – especially with both characters regularly preaching kindness – the discourse has sparked some pretty creative memes and tweets. Here are a few of our favorites.

You vs. the bear she told you not to worry about pic.twitter.com/SBU8ee99UH — BRUNCH (@ListenToBrunch) March 6, 2018

Paddington is a real bear and Pooh is an anthropomorphic teddy bear – stop pitting bears against each other. WE CAN HAVE BOTH!!! — Lauren Puga (@kittentarantino) March 6, 2018

paddington (who represents the freudian concept of the super-ego) loves marmalade, which contains all the vitamins and minerals a bear needs for a whole day. winnie the pooh (a symbol of man’s id) covets honey, which is gluttonous bee excrement that has no nutritional value. — literally satan (@kiefdemons) March 6, 2018

Paddington v Pooh: Dawn of Justice — Ethan Dunlap (@thisissolemons) March 6, 2018

am i too late pic.twitter.com/oQ8yPUPQVv — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) March 6, 2018

paddington bear would obviously physically overpower pooh but he would NEVER fight him. paddington would offer him some marmalade and kind words — antonio (@guapitx) March 6, 2018

Inspired by @karenyhan, I chose to become my own hero: pic.twitter.com/LhZrprvDeJ — VyceVictus (@VyceVictus) March 6, 2018

People talking about Pooh vs. Paddington, but my money is on the bear from Annihilation. — Jack B (@The_Great_Jaxby) March 6, 2018

