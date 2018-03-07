Movies

‘Christopher Robin’ Trailer Sparks a Paddington vs. Pooh Bear Debate

The first trailer for Disney’s Christopher Robin debuted today — and it sparked a unique Internet debate in the process.

The live-action film follows an adult Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) crossing paths with his old childhood friend, Winnie the Pooh. In the hours since seeing the first trailer, Twitter has begun comparing this new version of Pooh to Paddington Bear, and have tried to determine which adorable CGI bear reigns supreme.

While there’s an argument against this whole debate to begin with – especially with both characters regularly preaching kindness – the discourse has sparked some pretty creative memes and tweets. Here are a few of our favorites.

