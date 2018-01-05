Disney/Pixar’s ‘Coco’ Blu-ray Release Details Revealed

Disney and Pixar‘s latest adventure made a massive splash at the box office in 2017 and this year it’s going to make its way to your living room.

While Disney has yet to announce the official release date for Coco’s digital or Blu-ray release, Target seems to have spilled the beans a little early. The retailer made its exclusive Coco Blu-ray package available for pre-order on its website with the note that pre-orders would be shipping on February 27, 2018.

In addition to the release date, Target also revealed that its exclusive edition would be coming with a filmmaker’s gallery and illustrated storybook. Best Buy also has an exclusive steelbook edition listed for pre-order on its website.

It’s worth noting that, while Target is a reputable source, this release date isn’t official until Disney makes some kind of announcement.

If you are dying to see Coco again, and you don’t think you can wait until the end of next month, it’s likely that you’ll be able to get a digital copy of the film a little bit sooner. Most movies are released on digital services like Vudu and iTunes about two weeks ahead of their physical release.

