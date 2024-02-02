Code 8 Part II Trailer Released By Netflix

Netflix has released the trailer for Code 8 Part II – the sequel to the 2019 sci-fi superhero cult hit. Watch it below!

The full trailer for Code 8 Part II reveals that this is, indeed, very much a "Part 2" of the story that was started in the first film. (MILD SPOILERS) Connor Reed (Robbie Amell) is out of prison and trying to live within the confines of superpower mandates, but he once again gets drawn into the plight of a young girl – this time a teenager named Pavani (Sirena Gulamgaus) who becomes the target of a corrupt police Sergeant named King (Alex Mallari Jr.) after witnessing something she shouldn't have. Even with powers, Connor needs help against the cops and their robotic enforcers, so he turns to the only other power in the city he knows: Gang leader Garrett (Stephen Amell), who is the reason why Connor landed in the prison in the first place.

Cousins Stephen Amell (Arrow) and Robbie Amell (Upload) are both stars and producers of the first Code 8 film and this sequel. Code 8 is an entire franchise concept that the Amells first introduced in 2016, via a Code 8 short film they financed and shot on a budget of $2 million, which was largely comprised of fan donations earned through the actors' crowdfunding campaign.

In that sense, Code 8 Part II represents a successful culmination of near-decade-long efforts by the Amells, director Jeff Chan, and writer Chris Paré, who have all been with the series since the short film. As you can see, the budget and look of Code 8 Part II is even better than the jump between the short film and the 2019 feature film, which is exactly what fans are hoping for.

What Is Code 8 Part II About?

(Photo: Netflix)

In this sequel to Code 8, Connor (Robbie Amell) is out of prison and working as a janitor at a community center, having cut ties with his former criminal associate Garrett (Stephen Amell). Connor's attempt at staying out of trouble is destroyed when he's forced to help 14-year-old Pav (Sirena Gulamgaus) escape from a pack of corrupt officers led by Sergeant King (Alex Mallari Jr.). King uses the newly launched robotic K9's to track Pav down, while Connor finds himself once again reaching out to Garrett and his crew for help, but can he trust the man who landed him in prison in the first place?

Directed by Jeff Chan, Code 8 Part II is on Netflix on February 28.

