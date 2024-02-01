The Office Cast Address Potentially Returning for Revival Movie

It's hard to deny that there is a lot of nostalgia for The Office, with the NBC sitcom developing a generations-spanning cultural impact when it ran from 2005 through 2013. In recent years, there has been tons of speculation over whether or not the series could continue in some capacity, either as a revival or a complete reboot of the concept. Now, a new possibility has begun to be floated — a new sequel movie. The topic came up during an episode of the Office Ladies podcast, when Emmy-winning Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston asked The Office stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey if they would be more willing to reprise their roles in a sequel movie, as opposed to a full-fledged television revival. Fisher revealed that she would only if The Office creator Greg Daniels were attached, as he would help the hypothetical film be reverential to the series' past.

"Because [then] I would trust it," Fischer, who played Pam Beesly, explained. "You know? As long as Greg is writing it and he's in charge of it, then I say yes."

"I would do it for my kids because I think they would think that's fun," Kinsey, who played Angela Martin, added.

Cranston, who directed The Office's Season 9 episode "Work Bus", revealed that he would be willing to appear onscreen in a revival movie — with a catch.

"I just want to be an extra in it," Cranston said. "I would be some guy. I'd be a crossing guard or something like that. Just something."

Will There be a The Office Reboot?

Earlier this year, it was reported that Daniels is beginning to develop a new series extension of The Office, opening a writers' room in hopes of workshopping the concept. Reportedly, these new ideas would be set within the same world of The Office, without rebooting or necessarily following the existing characters of the original series. Daniels previously expressed apprehension about returning to the world of The Office, unless the story absolutely justified it.

"It was such a perfect thing that I would hesitate to open it up," Daniels explained at the time. "We got the chance to end it the way we wanted to end it. It wasn't like we were interrupted in the middle of a run or something. So in a sense it's completely an artistic whole. But, that said, I don't know, the cast every now and then talks about getting back together in some form, but I don't see it being a reboot like the way Will & Grace was rebooted."

"My biggest concern would be disappointing the fans," Daniels added. "People will watch the entire series and then roll right into watching it again, and to me that means we ended it properly."

Would you want to see The Office return in a revival movie? What do you think of Fisher and Kinsey's new comments? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!