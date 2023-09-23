Colman Domingo Cast as Batman Opposite Hasan Minhaj In The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark

Fear the Walking Dead star Colman Domingo will play Batman opposite Hasan Minhaj as Edward Nygma in the upcoming Spotify scripted podcast series The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark. The new podcast premieres on Tuesday, October 10th, debuting all 8 episodes simultaneously, exclusively on Spotify. In The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark, according to Spotify, Domingo's Batman "begrudgingly teams up with Minhaj's Riddler to track down a masked vigilante on the loose in Gotham City. The mysterious character is murdering notorious DC Super-Villains all over Gotham City, and all clues point to the suspect being the Caped Crusader himself. Now, with a target on his head, The Riddler is forced to break out of Arkham Asylum and team up with Batman. The unlikely duo must solve the mystery before they too, become victims." Minhaj (The King's Jester, Homecoming King, The Daily Show) is reprising his role from the 2022 Spotify podcast Batman Unburied.

In addition to Minhaj as Edward Nygma and Domingo as Batman, The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark's cast of characters also includes Nadira Newmar, voiced by Hannah Simone (New Girl, Not Dead Yet), and The Messenger, voiced by Calum Worthy (Reboot, The Act). Gina Rodriguez (Not Dead Yet, Jane The Virgin) returns as Barbara Gordon, Jim Gordon's daughter and Gotham City PD's star detective. Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter), Ashly Burch (Mythic Quest), and Jim Pirri (Penguins of Madagascar) reprise their respective roles as Alfred, Vicki Vale, and Arnold Flass.

(Photo: Raul Romo/Tyler Babin)

David S. Goyer (Foundation, The Dark Knight trilogy), Keith Levine (Hellraiser, The Night House), and Gracie Wheelan (Batman Unburied) are executive producers on The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark for Phantom Four. The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark is the latest podcast to come from the partnership between Warner Bros./DC and Spotify, coming on the heels of Batman Unburied and Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Batman Unburied launched in May 2022, topping charts in 35 markets across the 9 language adaptations globally. Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind binge-dropped all seven episodes on January 31st of this year, topping charts in 6 markets.

"As we continue to see explosive growth in podcasting around the world, we are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. to build this slate of programming drawn from the worlds of DC and WB," Dawn Ostroff, Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer for Spotify, said when announcing the deal. "We could not be more excited to be working with Robert, Peter and the entire Warner Bros. and DC teams to deliver new exclusive stories to the more than 286 million Spotify users."

(Photo: Spotify)

"Warner Bros. has been synonymous with compelling and unforgettable storytelling for nearly a century, and we're continuing to expand that legacy across all types of media platforms for our fans," Robert Steele and Peter Girardi added in a joint statement. "Spotify's deep engagement with its consumers and commitment to prioritizing their podcast vertical makes them an ideal partner in this endeavor. We're excited to bring beloved characters and franchises from DC and Warner Bros. into this new world and to use our storytelling prowess to redefine what's possible in the scripted audio space."

The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark debuts on October 10th. Batman Unburied and Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind are streaming on Spotify now.