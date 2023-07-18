Netflix’s Rustin Reveals First Look at Fear The Walking Dead Star Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin

Netflix’s Rustin revealed the first look at Fear The Walking Dead’s Colman Domingo in-character. The movie chronicles Bayard Rustin, an unheralded hero of the civil rights movement. Rustin actually helps organize the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Vanity Fair posted the images of the overlooked civil rights figure this morning. He worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr. to make a statement and actually push efforts in the United States forward. Rustin actually begins streaming on November 17th and will hit a few theaters on November 3. Check out the first look for yourself down below!

Here’s how Netflix describes the upcoming movie: “Colman Domingo stars in this biopic of charismatic, gay, civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, who overcame an onslaught of obstacles, and altered the course of American history by organizing the 1963 March on Washington.”

Rustin was directed by Ma Rainey’s Back Bottom‘s George C. Wolfe, who tackled this script with help from Oscar-winning Milk screenwriter Dustin Lance Black. Co-stars include Chris Rock, Audra McDonald, and Jeffrey Wright. Adding to the apparent star power on display, Michell and Barack Obama’s production company, Higher Ground is handling this project.

Bayard Rustin’s Impact on Civil Rights Movement

It’s been basically 60 years since that iconic moment of Martin Luther King Jr. standing on the mall in Washington D.C. 250,000 people helped craft that wild visage that beamed out across the nation. It’s become one of King’s signature moments during the protests of the civil rights era. Rustin director George C. Wolfe spoke to Vanity Fair about the project before the SAG-AFTRA strike kicked off.

“The cause, the responsibility, the task is so monumental,” Wolfe told the outlet. “It is going to take all that I have and all that everyone that I know has, to pull this off… He did this in seven weeks.”

“History very frequently is like a Hollywood movie,” he continued. “Whoever has the best agent gets the best billing. And who doesn’t, gets tossed aside… We’re trained to see the star and not see anything else.”

Making The Dream Work Is The Story of Rustin

Rustin really played a central role in the civil rights movement. Before the protests kicked off, he traveled to India and studied Ghandi’s methods for nonviolent protest. After the, he was front and center for the Montgomery Bus Boycotts. Rustin also served major roles in the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. Eventually, Rustin became a part of Dr. King’s inner circle.

“He was this big thinker and an incredible organizer, and he was influential to not only Dr. King, but all these other young people as well,” Domingo says. “We owe a lot to Bayard Rustin. I think it’s part of my mission to make sure that hopefully, come this fall, there will never be that question again, who Bayard Rustin was.”

Will you be watching this one on Netflix?