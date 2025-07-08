The Darkest Comic Book Movie of the 2000s Is Now Streaming on Netflix

One of the best comic book movies of the 2000s is now streaming on Netflix and you won’t want to miss it. Nowadays, it feels like there’s a new comic book movie just about every week. Whether it’s a superhero story or an adaptation of a graphic novel that’s not rooted in Marvel or DC, the comic book medium has become a breeding ground for big new franchises. Although comic book movies and shows have existed for years, things really took off in the 2000s as special effects became more impressive and studios could wrap their heads around bringing these larger than life stories to the big screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With that said, although the focus in the 2000s was largely on movies like Spider-Man, X-Men, Batman, and so on, there were a few really interesting comic book movies that came out before the genre began to feel a bit saturated. One of the most notable and iconic ones is V for Vendetta. After serving as an assistant director on Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and all three Matrix films, James McTeigue made his directorial debut with an adaptation of Alan Moore’s graphic novel, V for Vendetta. McTeigue directed the film from a script by The Matrix directors The Wachowskis and it went on to gross $134 million upon its release in 2005.

V for Vendetta Is Now Streaming on Netflix

v for vendetta

V for Vendetta has retained a strong legacy thanks to its dystopian story, provocative themes, and incredible performances from actors like Hugo Weaving and Natalie Portman. If you’ve never seen it or are overdue for a rewatch, V for Vendetta is now streaming on Netflix. It’s a pretty dark film about oppression and anarchy, allowing for a pretty meaty story that is bolstered by melodramatic characters like the titular V. In addition to its heavy themes, V for Vendetta stills packs a punch with some pretty thrilling action sequences that make a character like V a really compelling cinematic anti-hero.

V for Vendetta has been credited for popularizing the use of the Guy Fawkes mask often used by political groups such as Anonymous. The themes of a revolution and anarchy certainly resonate with these kinds of groups and therefore the persona of V was a point of inspiration for some people. With that said, V for Vendetta’s story was also extremely controversial upon release and led to protests against the likes of DC and Warner Bros for its bold nature. Author Alan Moore has also been outspoken against V for Vendetta as he disapproved of some changes made from the source material and how the story was executed. Moore is pretty famous for not liking adaptations of his work, but he went as far as refusing royalties and asking not to be associated with the film.

Still, if you’re looking for a smart and thrilling film to watch on Netflix, V for Vendetta is a great pick. Despite only have a score of 71% of Rotten Tomatoes, the film is extremely entertaining and thought provoking. As of right now, it’s unclear how long it will remain on the streamer for, but you likely have a bit before it disappears again.