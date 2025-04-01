The Only DC Comics Movie Starring Natalie Portman Is a Classic

Natalie Portman‘s comic book movie ventures extend beyond the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the star once headlined a DC film adaptation. 2005’s V for Vendetta bases its story on the 1980s DC Vertigo graphic novel series of the same title, written by Alan Moore. Directed by James McTeigue, the V for Vendetta movie takes place in a dystopian future version of the U.K., where a fascist regime rules. A masked vigilante known as V, portrayed by Hugo Weaving, schemes a series of attacks with the goal of starting a revolution against the totalitarian British state. Portman’s Evey Hammond becomes embroiled in V’s plans after he rescues her from the secret police. V for Vendetta details an exhilarating chain of events that sees its main characters’ relationship flourish as they plot to liberate their society. Although Moore criticized V for Vendetta‘s adaptation of his work, the movie was generally well received by critics.

Portman’s distinguished acting career has seen her take on memorable roles such as Padmé Amidala in Star Wars, Jane Foster/Mighty Thor in the MCU, and former First Lady Jackie Kennedy in Jackie. The actor’s lead performance in 2010’s Black Swan earned Portman her first and only Oscar, and her more recent impressive projects include 2018’s Annihilation, 2023’s May December, and 2024’s Lady in the Lake. Portman’s performance in V for Vendetta still ranks among her best, and the film remains a true cult-classic.

V for Vendetta Is a Great Political Thriller, With Natalie Portman at the Top of Her Game

Thrilling, unpredictable, and fascinatingly political, V for Vendetta has everything a movie lover could want from an outstanding work of cinema. The film characterizes London’s fascist state through the use of propaganda and an imposing clandestine police force called the Fingermen. V for Vendetta’s thought-provoking narrative is enhanced by detailed visuals and McTeigue’s stylish direction. The movie’s electric pacing keeps viewers glued to their screens, and V for Vendetta’s numerous action spectacles are captivating to watch. To make matters even better, V for Vendetta’s world-building and character development satisfyingly come to a head in the film’s epic finale. The sequence involves thousands of ordinary citizens wearing V’s Guy Fawkes masks taking part in the destruction of Parliament. V for Vendetta‘s emphatic conclusion and ever-relevant themes make it a legendary political thriller.

Portman’s performance in V for Vendetta is layered and sincere as Evey undergoes her grand journey of self-discovery. Starting as a naive TV network intern, Evey grows invested in V’s call to action and learns that she possesses the same rebellious fire that got her parents imprisoned and killed. After suffering for months behind bars in V’s sadistic, falsified prison, Evey lets go of her fears and takes on a new purpose. While the facelessness and limited backstory of V creates an air of mystery around his esteemed persona, the more intricate plot threads from Evey’s perspective render her a compelling model of self-actualization and V for Vendetta‘s true heart and soul.

20 Years Later, V for Vendetta Has Stood the Test of Time

The cultural impact of V for Vendetta cannot be understated. Almost always mentioned among the best movies of the last 20 years, McTeigue’s adaptation heightened the legacy of the original comic book series. Moreover, V for Vendetta popularized the now-iconic Guy Fawkes mask that V and his followers wear throughout the film. Two decades later, V remains a widely revered movie character. Outside of its technically impressive elements and superb acting performances, V for Vendetta left its lasting mark on cinema thanks to its emphasis on the power of ideas. In Evey’s opening monologue, she remarks, “We are told to remember the idea, not the man, because a man can fail. He can be caught, killed, and forgotten, but 400 years later, his idea can change the world.” The violent methods of V’s revolution are not as significant as the spirit that drives them, as V for Vendetta proves that a successful uprising doesn’t need a fully fleshed-out human being as its leader. Merely, a symbol or an idea that resonates with the masses can lead a people to freedom.

V for Vendetta is currently available to rent or purchase across various video on demand platforms.