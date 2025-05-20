Conan O’Brien Joins Toy Story 5 in Surprising Franchise Role

Legendary talk show host and comedian Conan O’Brien is officially joining the beloved Pixar universe, lending his voice to a brand-new character in the eagerly anticipated Toy Story 5. O’Brien himself broke the news in a characteristically humorous video shared on his Instagram, revealing he will play a toy named “Smarty Pants.” The upcoming sequel is set to revisit iconic characters Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Tim Allen) while also focusing on Jessie the yodeling cowgirl (voiced by Joan Cusack). O’Brien’s involvement brings a significant new comedic talent to the established franchise, promising a fresh dynamic among the familiar toy-box crew. Details about Smarty Pants are still under wraps, but O’Brien’s enthusiasm for the role suggests it will be a memorable addition to the Toy Story saga.

“Initially, I wanted the role of Woody, and they told me that they already promised that to Tom Hanks,” O’Brien playfully recounted in his Instagram video announcement. “And I was like, ‘You kind of been there and done that. You know, you’re in a bit of a rut, don’t you think?’ And they said, ‘No, it’s Tom Hanks. It’s his role.’ So I said, ‘Ok, how about Buzz Lightyear?’ And I said, ‘Let me guess, Tim Allen.’ And they were like, ‘Yeah, Tim Allen.’ And I went, ‘Guys, you gotta think outside the box.’”

“But anyway, then they showed me this new character, Smarty Pants,” O’Brien continued, expressing his clear enthusiasm for his actual part. “It’s the best character of them all. I far prefer this character. I don’t even wanna play Woody or Buzz anymore, even if they beg me. I’m Smarty Pants. I love this!”

This comedic reveal is classic Conan, a personality who has been a fixture in American comedy for decades. His nearly 28-year tenure as a late-night host spanned influential shows like Late Night with Conan O’Brien, a notable period on The Tonight Show, and his long-running TBS series, Conan. Before his late-night dominance, O’Brien honed his craft as a writer for landmark comedies such as Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons, where he was responsible for timeless episodes like “Marge vs. the Monorail.” His current ventures include the highly successful podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend and the popular Max travel docuseries Conan O’Brien Must Go.

Toy Story 5 is set to pit the beloved gang of toys against the overwhelming allure of electronic devices. The core of the story will see Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and the rest of the crew finding their traditional roles as playthings endangered as they compete with the tech that captivates kids today. This toy meets tech showdown will be a central conflict, updating the franchise’s enduring themes for a new generation. Adding to this primary challenge, the toys will also reportedly face off against a legion of Buzz Lightyear action figures, a situation sure to create significant chaos and complications for Bonnie’s toys.

Despite the emotional parting at the end of Toy Story 4, Woody and Buzz are confirmed to reunite, with those involved in the production assuring fans that there’s a “very, very clever” and compelling reason for bringing the iconic duo back together. Allen has also teased an “unbelievable” opening sequence prominently featuring Buzz Lightyear. Furthermore, Jessie is anticipated to have a particularly significant storyline in this installment, positioning her as the protagonist of Toy Story 5.

The film is in very familiar hands, with Pixar stalwart Andrew Stanton, who co-wrote all four previous Toy Story films and directed classics like Finding Nemo and WALL-E, now serving as both writer and director for the fifth outing. McKenna Harris is also on board as co-director, with Jessica Choi producing. Beyond the returning favorites and Conan O’Brien’s new character Smarty Pants, the voice cast will include Ernie Hudson taking over the role of Combat Carl from the late Carl Weathers. Anna Faris has also been cast in an undisclosed role, adding another new voice to the ensemble.

Toy Story 5 is scheduled to hit theaters on June 19, 2026.

