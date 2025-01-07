First Toy Story 5 Plot Details Accidentally Revealed by Star

The Toy Story franchise is continuing with a fifth installment from Pixar Animation Studios, set to be released in theaters next summer. Little is known about the new installment of the beloved franchise, save for the fact that it will involve the toys trying to retain the attention of Bonnie and other kids in the face of evolving technology. This week, a little more information arrived, thanks to longtime Toy Story star Tim Allen.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, Allen was asked about his work on Toy Story 5, which is being directed by longtime Pixar filmmaker Andrew Stanton. Allen didn’t say much, but did reveal that Buzz has a big part to play in the film, and that trouble for Jessie is at the heart of the story.

“I’ve already begun, I’m in the third act now. It’s remarkable what they’ve done,” Allen explained. “There’s a lot of real intrigue with Buzz. Jessie’s got a big trouble, she needs help, so it’s a really cool thing.”

It’s unclear how this will tie into the technology of it all, but it is surprising to hear that Buzz will have a bigger role. The Space Ranger has had a smaller part to play in the past two Toy Story films, as Woody remained the central character in both plots.

The bigger question now is how this adventure centering around Jessie will bring Woody back into the fold. If you recall, Woody left Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of Bonnie’s toys at the end of Toy Story 4. He opted to stay with Bo Peep at the carnival, bidding farewell to his other friends as they returned home. How Woody finds his way back to the others is anybody’s guess at this point.

With a 2026 release date in mind, production on Toy Story 5 is well underway. In fact, back in December, Allen spoke to Collider and shared how impressed he was by the new movie’s story. Well into his vocal work for Buzz’s next adventure, the actor felt confident that Toy Story 5 was anything but a cash grab for Disney and Pixar.

“It’s a very, very clever story … I don’t really believe it’s about the money,” he said. “I’m sure they want it to be a success, but that’s not why they did it. Had they not come up with a brilliant script, they wouldn’t have done it and they wouldn’t have called me and Tom [Hanks].”

Toy Story 5 is set to hit theaters on June 19, 2026.